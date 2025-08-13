Key Notes

Omni Network is undergoing a full rebrand with a new name, logo, and product narrative.

The update will include a token migration, with no immediate action required from current OMNI holders.

OMNI token has increased by nearly 50% in the past month, including a 14% rise over the last week.

Omni Network has unveiled plans for a complete rebranding, signaling what the team calls a new chapter in its mission to make decentralized finance more approachable for everyday users. According to a recent blog post, the overhaul will include a new name, logo, visual identity, and messaging strategy designed to better reflect the protocol’s vision of an intuitive, human-centered crypto experience.

From Early Adopters to a Global Audience

Omni Network is shifting its focus from a niche hub for early adopters to a platform that seeks to establish a “new financial system” for anyone seeking financial freedom.

For many, crypto remains too complex due to fragmented tools, opaque language, and steep learning curves. The rebranding is Omni’s attempt at a solution to this complexity.

“Our mission has always been simple: to level the playing field by dissolving complexity and building intuitive DeFi experiences — the kind that empower people with the clarity and confidence to truly own their future, no matter where they live or how technical they are,” the company wrote.

Token Migration in Development

As part of the rebranding process, Omni has partnered with branding agency Motto to develop its new identity and messaging. Planned changes include:

A new name;

A redesigned logo and visual system that is modular, expressive, and scalable;

A refreshed brand voice with seamless UX and unrestricted movement.

The update will also involve a token migration through an application currently in development, though no action is required from OMNI holders or stakers for now.

OMNI Price Analysis: Will Price Soar?

The announcement arrives at a time of strong market performance for the OMNI OMNI $4.42 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $170.51 M Vol. 24h: $55.96 M token. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has gained nearly 50%. In the last seven days alone, the altcoin is up 14% while its trading volume is also up 31%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The current RSI reading of 58.81 indicates that there is still room for upward movement before conditions become overbought, while the MACD remains slightly positive.

OMNI Price Analysis | Source: TradingView

Currently trading at $4.37, OMNI is moving within a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. The upper resistance area is close to the $5.00 level, with a breakout potentially paving the way toward $5.74 and even $6.50 if bullish momentum continues.

On the other hand, a failure to push higher could lead to a pullback toward $4.09 or as low as $3.50.

However, a combination of a clear long-term vision and recent market momentum could keep OMNI in the spotlight in the months ahead, making it one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.