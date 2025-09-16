OMNI Soars 6%: Nomina Rebranding Driving Prices Higher

Key Notes

OMNI rallied 6% in a flat crypto market as trading volume jumps to $73 million.

Omni Labs announced rebrand to Nomina with a 1 OMNI to 75 NOM token migration ratio.

Technical charts hint at a potential breakout as buying pressure builds.

While most of the top altcoins are flat on Sept. 16, Omni Network OMNI $3.64 24h volatility: 8.5% Market cap: $144.48 M Vol. 24h: $76.24 M price has posted 6% daily gain. Daily trading volume has surged by more than 200% to roughly $73 million, signaling renewed market enthusiasm and strong buying interest.

This surge follows Omni Labs’ announcement of a rebrand to Nomina, an Ethereum-native Layer 1 interoperability protocol. The branding’s goal is to simplify the fragmented Ethereum rollup landscape, enabling seamless interaction with dApps and assets across multiple chains.

The team revealed that all staked OMNI tokens will migrate automatically to the new NOM token at a ratio of 1 OMNI to 75 NOM, with no time limit for voluntary swaps.

The community has reacted positively, viewing the rebranding as more than a cosmetic change. By focusing on chain abstraction and unified trading tools, Nomina positions itself as a hub for advanced traders who demand speed and cross-chain flexibility.

Omni price trajectory hints breakout potential

OMNI has been moving within a downward parallel channel since early August. The token is currently testing the upper boundary of this channel around $3.60, a level closely watched by market experts.

Analysts suggest that the ongoing rebrand could be the bullish trigger required to make OMNI the next crypto to explode. A decisive daily close above this resistance could open the door to the next upside targets near $4.20 and $5.00.

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands have started to tighten slightly on the daily OMNI price chart. This indicates the possibility of an imminent breakout, with a close above the upper band around $3.73 confirming the bullish case.

RSI is hovering around the neutral zone, leaving room for additional gains. The overall momentum leans positive, but a drop below $3.34 could send OMNI to $2.94.

At the time of writing, OMNI price is trading at around $3.6, boasting a market cap of $125 million. The cryptocurrency remains 88% down from its all-time high of $29.93, achieved in 2021.

