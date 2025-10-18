Opensea CEO Announces SEA Token Launch to Revive NFT Sector in Q1 2026

Key Notes

OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer confirms SEA token launch in Q1 2026 with 50% supply reserved for the community.

The SEA token will integrate staking, trading, and on-chain liquidity features across OpenSea’s ecosystem.

The announcement comes as NFT market capitalization declines to $5.2 billion, down from a $25 billion peak in 2021.

On Friday, October 17, CEO Devin Finzer announced via X that Opensea will launch a native token, SEA, in Q1 2026, transitioning from an NFT marketplace to a full-suite on-chain trading platform.

OpenSea crossed $2.6B in trading volume this month, with over 90% from token trading. This is just the beginning of our transformation, from “NFT marketplace” to “trade everything.” NFTs were chapter one for us. In 2021, OpenSea brought the first wave of everyday internet users… — dfinzer.eth | opensea (@dfinzer) October 17, 2025

In an X space attended by 11,100 users, Finzer outlined OpenSea’s plans for a unified on-chain economy, enabling seamless trading of tokens, art, culture, and digital goods across multiple chains without compromising asset custody.

According to Finzer, 50% of the total SEA token supply is allocated to the community. Early users and participants in OpenSea’s reward programs will receive significant claim allocations.

Further details confirm that 50% of OpenSea’s launch revenue will be used to purchase SEA tokens. Additionally, $SEA holders will be able to stake their tokens behind favorite NFT collections and assets, embedding governance and utility into OpenSea’s core interface.

He added that OpenSea’s mobile app is already in the works, offering full access to on-chain trading, while perpetual trading (perps) and cross-chain abstraction features are under development ahead of the Q1 2026 launch.

SEA Token Launch Aims to Revitalize NFT Sector Amid $5.2 Billion Market Decline

OpenSea’s SEA token announcement arrives as the global NFT market faces a severe contraction in the last 4 years. According to CoinGecko data, total NFT market capitalization dropped to $5.2 billion as of October 18, a stark contrast to the $25 billion peak NFTs sales in 2021, as reported by Reuters.

CryptoPunks remains the dominant collection, commanding 33.6% market share, while Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Pudgy Penguins make up the top three, with 6.02% and 5.02%, respectively.

At press time, OpenSea’s trading volume has reached $2.6 billion this month, reflecting active user engagement while NFT valuations have plunged.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.