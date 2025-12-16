OpenSea Integrates Gaming Token POWER for NFT Marketplace Payments

OpenSea Integrates $POWER, Bridging Gaming Rewards With On-chain NFT Trading
The integration marks one of the first instances where a gameplay-earned token functions as a native marketplace-wide payment method on OpenSea. Previously, NFT transactions on the platform relied almost entirely on major Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies. By introducing $POWER, OpenSea opens a direct channel for players to use gaming rewards in NFT transactions.
The Power Protocol team confirmed that the $POWER token is earned through participation across its ecosystem, with Fableborne currently driving most user activity. The protocol is designed as a shared infrastructure layer, allowing multiple games and digital applications to operate using common token mechanics. This structure enables value generated in one environment to move freely across others.
Kam Punia, founder and chief executive of Pixion Games, said OpenSea’s adoption of $POWER validates the protocol’s design, allowing gameplay rewards to function beyond a single title.
OpenSea framed the move as part of a broader effort to expand payment flexibility across its platform. Oliver Maroney, OpenSea’s head of business development and partnerships, said the integration reflects rising demand for alternative onchain payment options.
He added that $POWER demonstrates how tokens originating from games can participate in blockchain commerce. For creators and collectors, the update introduces a new funding source tied directly to player engagement.
In a bid to revive public interest in the sector, the platform has officially scheduled the launch of its native SEA token for Q1 2026. At launch, OpenSea plans to allocate 50% of its revenue toward SEA token buybacks. The platform also adjusted its fee structure to 1% for NFT trades and 0.85% for token trades.
Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.
I’m a research analyst with experience supporting Web3 startups and financial organizations through data-driven insights and strategic analysis. My goal is to help organizations make smarter decisions by bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain innovation.
With a background in Economics, I bring a solid understanding of market dynamics, financial systems, and the broader economic forces shaping the crypto industry. I’m currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta, where I’m expanding my expertise in decentralized systems, smart contracts, and real-world blockchain applications.
I’m especially interested in project evaluation, tokenomics, and ecosystem growth strategies, as these are areas where innovation can drive lasting impact. By combining my academic foundation with hands-on experience, I aim to provide meaningful insights that add value to both the financial and blockchain sectors.