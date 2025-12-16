OpenSea Integrates Gaming Token POWER for NFT Marketplace Payments

Key Notes

OpenSea has added support for the $POWER token as a payment option across its NFT marketplace. The token is earned through gameplay within the Power Protocol ecosystem, led by Pixion Games’ flagship title, Fableborne. The update allows players to spend in-game rewards directly on NFTs without converting into Ethereum ETH $2 950 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $356.18 B Vol. 24h: $25.21 B , WETH, or stablecoins.

OpenSea Integrates $POWER, Bridging Gaming Rewards With On-chain NFT Trading

The integration marks one of the first instances where a gameplay-earned token functions as a native marketplace-wide payment method on OpenSea. Previously, NFT transactions on the platform relied almost entirely on major Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies. By introducing $POWER, OpenSea opens a direct channel for players to use gaming rewards in NFT transactions.

The Power Protocol team confirmed that the $POWER token is earned through participation across its ecosystem, with Fableborne currently driving most user activity. The protocol is designed as a shared infrastructure layer, allowing multiple games and digital applications to operate using common token mechanics. This structure enables value generated in one environment to move freely across others.

Kam Punia, founder and chief executive of Pixion Games, said OpenSea’s adoption of $POWER validates the protocol’s design, allowing gameplay rewards to function beyond a single title.

$POWER just got plugged into OpenSea. Your in-game @fableborne grind can now be spent buying NFTs. What will you pick up? pic.twitter.com/qOFkduibdE — OpenSea (@opensea) December 16, 2025

OpenSea framed the move as part of a broader effort to expand payment flexibility across its platform. Oliver Maroney, OpenSea’s head of business development and partnerships, said the integration reflects rising demand for alternative onchain payment options.

He added that $POWER demonstrates how tokens originating from games can participate in blockchain commerce. For creators and collectors, the update introduces a new funding source tied directly to player engagement.

OpenSea’s Recent Platform Updates and Token Plans

In May 2025, Opensea announced the beta launch of its newly rebuilt “OS2” platform which introduced functionality as a crypto trading aggregator supporting NFTs, memecoins, and other tokens across over 19 blockchains.

The NFT sector faced considerable pressure under the previous Gary Gensler-led SEC regime. However, legal scrutiny significantly eased when the SEC closed its investigation into OpenSea without filing charges, in February 2025.

In a bid to revive public interest in the sector, the platform has officially scheduled the launch of its native SEA token for Q1 2026. At launch, OpenSea plans to allocate 50% of its revenue toward SEA token buybacks. The platform also adjusted its fee structure to 1% for NFT trades and 0.85% for token trades.

