OpenSea Launches AI Toy Mint Meetbit, Blends NFTs with Physical Collectibles

Key Notes

The marketplace combines AI-driven plush toys with NFT rewards through exclusive Early Access Pass holder benefits.

Expert analysis suggests SEA token could revitalize trading activity by creating new incentives for buyers and sellers.

FIFA World Cup 2026 presents massive crypto fan economy potential with 5 billion global engagement opportunities across 16 cities.

OpenSea confirmed the launch of its AI Toy Mint, Meetbit, on Wednesday, signaling a bold new chapter for the NFT marketplace as it blends digital collectibles with real-world interaction. The project introduces Viz, an AI-powered plush toy combining adaptive intelligence with blockchain technology.

The Meebits AI Toy Mint is live on @opensea! Mint your Early Access Pass to claim one of 1,000 Meebits x @CurioBeta Visitor AI-powered plush toys and unlock digital rewards. Please read all details and international disclaimers on the mint site 👇https://t.co/8HrY2MBU0Y — Meebits (@MeebitsNFTs) November 12, 2025

According to the project’s website, holders of the Early Access Pass will receive exclusive early access to a limited batch of physical Viz plushies, along with digital Meebits rewards to be revealed later.

The announcement follows the debut of House of Pranksy, a collaborative project with one of crypto’s earliest collectors earlier in the week. The marketplace also confirmed its support for Art Basel Miami Beach’s Zero 10 initiative, a digital-first platform connecting NFT creators to the global art economy. The event is set to be held in early December 2025.

Sport Collectibles Expert Says OpenSea’s SEA Token Could Reignite NFT Trading Activity

OpenSea’s latest moves come after founder Devin Finzer confirmed expansion plans for 2026, including a native SEA token launch expected as early as Q1.

In an exclusive interview with Coinspeaker, Atleta Network CEO Dima Saksonov discusses Web3 and sport collectibles, offering expert insights into OpenSea’s recent decision to launch a native token and plans for the World Cup 2026 hosted in the US and Mexico.

Regarding OpenSea’s relevance to sports and collectibles today, Saksonov explains that OpenSea is still a place where many everyday collectors start, and that matters for sport. If they roll out the SEA token effectively, the immediate effect would be more buyers and sellers actually trading and new reasons to bid, list, and refer.

“The impact on direct exchanges between fans and athletes will depend on how quickly SEA rewards plug into partner marketplaces and whether royalties, revenue shares, and ticketed access can be recognized across venues. If OpenSea shares order flow and metadata with sport-specific platforms, you get a portable reputation and better pricing for clubs and creators,” Saksonov stated.

On the opportunities for the crypto fan economy with the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in the US and Mexico, Saksonov notes that the tournament spans 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 cities in the US, Canada, and Mexico. FIFA measured five billion people engaged around Qatar 2022 and roughly 1.5 billion for the final.

“For the World Cup cycle, we’re prioritizing areas such as simple proof-of-presence and loyalty, transparent micro-funding to clubs and approved academies, and programmable collectibles that unlock access and milestones. We’re working with clubs and fostering our own football academies in host markets to pilot these mechanics around friendlies and fan festivals ahead of kickoff, with announcements closer to the event,” Saksonov noted.

Bulls on High Alert As Maxi Doge Presale Nears $4M

As corporate investors accelerate Bitcoin BTC $101 816 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.03 T Vol. 24h: $62.70 B adoption, early-stage projects like Maxi Doge (MAXI) are also drawing interest. Maxi Doge is a meme-based leverage trading ecosystem that combines social entertainment with aggressive yield potential. The project offers up to 1000x leverage with no stop-loss restrictions.

The Maxi Doge presale has now raised $3.9 million of its $4.3 million target. With each MAXI token currently priced at $0.00026, interested buyers can visit the official Maxi Doge presale website to secure early allocation and access exclusive early-joiner bonuses.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.