PancakeSwap, YZi Labs Announce Zero-Fee Prediction Market on BNB Chain

Key Notes

YZi Labs backs the new platform using UMA's Optimistic Oracle for dispute resolution and fast settlement verification on-chain.

Prediction markets hit $28 billion in 2025 volume with weekly peaks above $2.5 billion as mainstream exchanges enter the sector.

Probable integrates with PancakeSwap's existing DeFi ecosystem to compete against established platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi.

PancakeSwap has introduced “Probable”, a new on-chain prediction market on BNB Chain incubated within its ecosystem and supported by YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs, marking the DEX’s latest attempt to broaden beyond spot trading and liquid staking.

The platform was announced on December 16, 2025, and will offer zero trading fees at launch to draw early users in an increasingly competitive sector. Probable will allow traders to speculate on outcomes tied to crypto assets, global events, sports, and regional markets, while using UMA’s Optimistic Oracle to settle markets and verify results on-chain.

Excited to incubate @0xProbable with @PancakeSwap. A sleek, zero-fee prediction market launching on @BNBCHAIN. One of 2025’s hottest consumer crypto sectors just welcomed a strong new player. Why this matters 🧵👇 https://t.co/4RVJnKJGXu — YZi Labs (@yzilabs) December 16, 2025

How Probable is Positioned

Probable will launch as a fully on-chain prediction venue exclusive on BNB Chain, with markets quoted in stablecoins and settlement handled by UMA, aiming to minimize disputes while maintaining fast resolution times.

PancakeSwap notes that Probable will integrate with its existing interface and user base, giving it access to one of the largest DeFi communities on BNB Chain and creating new sources of activity alongside perpetuals, staking, and launchpad products.

All these features are intended to compete with existing prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi, both of which are seeing significant partnerships and funding in 2025.

Prediction Markets Surge in 2025

Crypto prediction markets have expanded sharply in 2025 as new platforms challenge early incumbents such as Polymarket and extend beyond purely crypto-native topics.

Sector data shared by YZi Labs cites more than $28 billion in year-to-date volume for 2025, with weekly peaks above $2.5 billion and monthly highs near $10 billion, underscoring how event-based trading has become a visible DeFi segment rather than a niche product.

Monthly volume of prediction markets. Source: Keyrock

Traditional crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com, and others, and large fintechs have also entered the market, launching licensed YES/NO-style products and integrated prediction interfaces that link to stablecoin rails. Analysts tracking the space project said that on-chain prediction infrastructure could support a broader derivatives market, potentially reaching tens of billions in open interest over the next decade if current usage holds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.