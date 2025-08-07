Key Notes

Bitcoin is trading around $115,000, down 3% over the past week.

Support between $110K–$116K remains weak, needing stronger accumulation.

ETF outflows and whale profit-taking suggest growing sell pressure.

After peaking at over $123,000 in mid-July, Bitcoin BTC $116 617 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $34.81 B has entered into a phase of market indecision. At press time, the price hovers just above $115,000, down roughly 3% in the last seven days.

According to Glassnode, the breakdown from the $116,000 support zone on July 31 pushed BTC into a low-liquidity “air gap,” with little historical buying activity between $110,000 and $116,000.

Data reveals that opportunistic buyers accumulated around 120,000 BTC during a bounce between $112,000 and $114,000. However, analysts caution that this short-term activity is insufficient to establish durable support.

Short-term holders, those who bought BTC within the last 155 days, are seeing profits shrink. Their profitability has dropped from 100% to just 70%, a sign that confidence may weaken without strong demand and massive accumulation.

The current short-term holder cost basis lies around $106,000, still below the current market price but inching closer.

On-chain data also shows that large Bitcoin whale wallets booked over $44.5 million in profits over the past 48 hours, signaling a wave of sell-side activity.

Despite this cautious sentiment, experts remain optimistic with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index sitting in the “Greed” zone. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee recently stated that Bitcoin is still the top crypto to buy and projected a $250,000 BTC price target for 2025.

BTC Price at a Crossroads

On the 4-hour BTC chart, Bollinger Bands indicate tightening volatility, with price attempting to break above the mid-band (20 SMA) around $115,355.

A sustained move above the upper band near $115,750 could lead the cryptocurrency to the $118,000 resistance level.

However, rejection at the band could lead to renewed downward pressure, with a weak support around the lower band at $112,000.

The RSI is suggesting a neutral-to-slightly bullish momentum with enough room for upward movement if volume picks up.

The MACD indicator shows a possible bullish crossover forming, though the signal remains early. If the MACD line breaks above the signal line with increasing green bars, upward momentum could follow. A breakout past $118,200 would signal renewed bullish strength.

