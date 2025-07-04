Palantir Chief to Invest in Palmer Lucky’s Crypto-Focused Bank

Key Notes

Crypto bank Erebor plans to hold stablecoins on its balance sheet and aims to become the most regulated entity facilitating stablecoin transactions.

It will also align with broader U.S.

efforts like the GENIUS Stablecoin Act to integrate stablecoins into the financial system.

Erebor is backed by influential investors, including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, with leadership from former Circle adviser Jacob Hirshman.

As crypto regulatory developments in the US see a positive change, tech billionaires are exploring crypto-focused investment opportunities in the market.

As per the latest development, Palantir Technologies’ chief Joe Lonsdale has recently invested in a crypto-focused US bank Erebor, founded by Palmer Luckey, co-founder of defense startup Anduril.

The Erebor bank seeks to serve early-stage tech companies and crypto ventures, which have been severely impacted ever since the collapse of the crypto-friendly Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March 2023.

SVB had long been a primary banking partner for startups and venture capital firms before its liquidity crisis left many companies scrambling for payroll and operating funds.

Crypto Bank Erebor Will Adopt a Stablecoin-Friendly Model

Erebor has applied for a national bank charter and will be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with a secondary office in New York. Its digital-only model will focus on serving businesses and individuals in AI, crypto, defense, and manufacturing.

According to the application, the bank will also hold stablecoins on its balance sheet and aims to become “the most regulated entity conducting and facilitating stablecoin transactions.”

Stablecoins, the fiat-pegged digital assets, are increasingly used to streamline cross-border payments and settlements.

As we know, the US lawmakers are currently working on passing the GENIUS Stablecoin Act, which is awaiting the final vote in the House. US President Donald Trump has vowed to sign it into a bill very soon as it clears the House vote.

Banks globally have started accepting stablecoins, with nearly eight Korean banks joining the stablecoin race last week.

This development comes after South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party introduced the Digital Assets Basic Act last month on June 10, proposing to legalize stablecoin issuance for companies holding a minimum equity capital of approximately $368,000.

Moreover, recently, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also praised stablecoins, stating that the US is well on its way to developing the regulatory framework for digital assets.

Erebor Gets Backing From High-Profile Investors

Lonsdale, a co-founder of Palantir, confirmed his investment in Erebor, calling himself a “proud investor” in the project. The bank’s leadership includes Owen Rapaport and Jacob Hirshman, the latter a former adviser to Circle, the issuer of USDC, Reuters reported.

Erebor’s backers reportedly include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund as well. While Luckey and Lonsdale will not be involved in day-to-day operations, their support signals growing institutional interest in bridging traditional finance with crypto infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.