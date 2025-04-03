PayPal Activates Support for Solana and Chainlink, Will SOL and LINK Price Recover?

Key Notes

This move reinforces PayPal’s growing confidence in the crypto sector, following its earlier support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and its own stablecoin, PayPalUSD.

Despite PayPal’s integration, both SOL and LINK prices remained largely under pressure due to Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez warns that Solana’s trendline is weakening, increasing the risk of a breakdown.

International payments giant PayPal has announced support for altcoins like Solana SOL $120.8 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $62.15 B Vol. 24h: $5.82 B and Chainlink LINK $12.85 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $8.20 B Vol. 24h: $545.08 M , allowing US users to buy, sell, and hold these digital assets. Before this listing, customers were only able to purchase SOL and LINK through MoonPay, while using PayPal as a payment method. Despite this development, the prices of SOL and LINK have shown little reaction.

PayPal has been in the crypto game since 2020, and the recent addition of the two altcoins highlights the firm’s growing confidence in the digital currency sector. Fintech players are now more confident in making moves, thanks to the crypto-friendly policies of the Trump administration.

Although PayPal did not issue an official announcement regarding the addition of Solana and Chainlink, the information is available on the site’s FAQ page.

With over 300 million users in the US, PayPal’s support could drive broader market adoption for these assets.

The Solana blockchain, known for its high transaction speed, allows users to interact with decentralized applications and DeFi products seamlessly.

Meanwhile, Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, connects smart contracts with real-world data, enhancing the functionality of decentralized systems. PayPal’s decision to integrate Solana assets and Chainlink aligns with its broader Web3 technology strategy

Will Chainlink and Solana Price Recover Soon?

Despite the PayPal development, two altcoins, Chainlink and Solana have seen some selling pressure today, with both slipping over 5% each. Solana has shown significant weakness, testing a crucial support level.

As of press time, Solana’s price is down 6.33%, trading at $115 levels, while extending its weekly losses to more than 15%. The daily trading volume has increased by 140% to more than $6.7 billion.

Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has cautioned that Solana’s price trendline may be at risk of breaking. Martinez noted that repeated tests of a trendline tend to weaken its strength, raising the likelihood of a breakdown.

The more times a trendline gets tested, the weaker it becomes. Eventually, it breaks. #Solana $SOL pic.twitter.com/sSCbU0AgUw — Ali (@ali_charts) April 2, 2025

Similarly, Chainlink’s price is also down 5.21%, trading at $12.71, and its daily trading volume surging 54% to $625 million. With today’s drop, the coin’s price has extended its weekly losses to more than 17.4%.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted that Chainlink is currently consolidating within a triangle pattern, suggesting a potential breakout. Martinez anticipates a significant price movement of up to 35%, with a breakout in either direction.

#Chainlink $LINK is consolidating in a triangle pattern, potentially setting up for a 35% price move. A breakout could be imminent. Watch closely! pic.twitter.com/pqTOm0Bo3D — Ali (@ali_charts) April 2, 2025

