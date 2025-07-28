$1.9 Billion Floods Into Crypto: Is the Game Changing This August?

Key Notes

Ethereum leads with one of its strongest weeks in history.

Bitcoin sees slight outflows amid past week’s price slowness.

Analysts hint at a potential market peak forming by mid-September.

The cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) market attracted $1.9 billion in inflows last week, marking the 15th consecutive week of gains.

This has pushed July’s month-to-date inflows to a record $11.2 billion, comfortably outpacing the $7.6 billion during December’s post-election surge.

As per a Monday report by CoinShares, Ethereum ETH $3 865 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $467.10 B Vol. 24h: $33.78 B emerged as the top performer, drawing $1.59 billion in inflows, the second-largest weekly total in its history. Year-to-date inflows into ETH have now surpassed all of 2024’s combined.

This surge in institutional interest comes as Ether eyes $4,000 breakout in the near-term. In the past week, the second largest cryptocurrency has seen a 3% price gain, currently trading around $3,880.

Meanwhile, Solana SOL $192.3 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $103.42 B Vol. 24h: $9.91 B and XRP XRP $3.21 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $190.79 B Vol. 24h: $6.12 B also posted strong numbers, reflecting renewed interest regarding the next 1000x crypto.

However, Bitcoin BTC $118 749 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $39.66 B saw minor outflows of $175 million as the largest cryptocurrency was mostly trading flat last week.

The inflow pattern also suggests a shift in investor capital allocation amid the anticipation of new ETF decisions.

Is Bitcoin Approaching a Turning Point?

Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s $117,000 price level is acting as a key demand zone. Over 73,000 BTC are now held at this cost basis, an indication of strong buyer interest absorbing each price dip.

The $117K level continues to attract demand, with ~73K $BTC now held at this cost basis. Each dip is being absorbed, as investors steadily accumulate in this range: https://t.co/Z7YaRYAyAc pic.twitter.com/0klgr8Tvhs — glassnode (@glassnode) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, a CryptoQuant analyst noted the MVRV Ratio’s 365-day moving average (365DMA) as a signal worth watching. Historically, this indicator has aligned closely with market cycle tops.

In 2021, it formed a camel-like double peak, with the second top arriving six months after the first, right before the bear market began. Interestingly, 2025 appears to be following a similar pattern.

If history repeats, the next market top could land around September 10, according to the analyst. However, some experts caution that since MVRV is a lagging metric, Bitcoin’s actual price peak may come slightly earlier, perhaps by late August.

As macro narratives shift and hopes of a potential Fed rate cut grow, investors should balance bullish expectations with disciplined caution.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.