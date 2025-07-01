Key Notes

Pi Coin selling pressure is compounded by the upcoming unlock of 318 million Pi tokens over the next 30 days, as noted by Pi Scan.

Trading volumes of Pi Coin paired with USD1 stablecoin on MEXC have reached 50% of the Pi/USDT pair's volume.

Despite Pi Coin’s circulating supply of 7.6 billion tokens, the top 100 holders own 96.37% of the total 100 billion supply, according to BscScan.

Pi Coin PI $0.49 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $3.76 B Vol. 24h: $106.33 M , the native cryptocurrency of Pi Network, continues to face additional selling pressure, dropping another 5% today while slipping to $0.485 levels. The announcement of Pi App Studio, an AI-powered no-code platform, during the Pi2Day event on June 28 has failed to gather enough momentum in the crypto community.

The Pi Coin price has been moving sideways since then, with market experts predicting a further crash to $0.40 by August. Adding further to this selling pressure would be the massive 318 million Pi token unlock over the next 30 days, as per the data from Pi Scan.

As I correctly predicted before, the price of Pi will remain around the $0.4 range until the end of August, after which it will begin to rise gradually as Pi unlocking starts to decrease. @PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis @Chengdiao https://t.co/pvcsR1WyHf pic.twitter.com/UFOrksSlGJ — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) July 1, 2025

Interestingly, market observers find that this is not the first time that Pi token has dropped after the Pi2Day event. For the past three years, it has turned out to be a sell-the-news event, making new lows each time.

Pi Coin Trading With USD1 Stablecoin on the Rise

Dr. Altcoin also made another interesting observation that the Pi Coin trading among USD1 stablecoin holders is gaining traction. MEXC’s Pi/USD1 trading volume has reached approximately 50% of the Pi/USDT pair, marking a significant milestone for USD1, the stablecoin owned by World Liberty Financial.

The entity is reportedly under substantial control of the Trump family, which makes the development even more noteworthy.

USD1 has gained traction, with only a select few cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC $106 652 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $22.78 B , Ethereum ETH $2 450 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $295.58 B Vol. 24h: $15.29 B , XRP XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $129.85 B Vol. 24h: $3.82 B , Solana SOL $148.9 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $79.64 B Vol. 24h: $6.21 B , and Pi, forming trading pairs with the stablecoin. The rise in Pi/USD1 volume on MEXC indicates growing interest and adoption of USD1 in the digital asset trading space.

On June 28, Pi Network introduced two major innovations aimed at enhancing app development and ecosystem engagement: Pi App Studio and Ecosystem Directory Staking.

The Pi Coin token holding pattern shows greater concentration in the hands of a select few. Pi Coin, launched with a total supply of 100 billion tokens, currently has only 7.6 billion Pi in circulation. According to data from BscScan, the top 100 holders collectively own 96.37% of the total supply, reflecting significant wealth concentration within the network.

The June 2025 Pi Network rich list reveals that just 15,316 holders control 96 billion Pi tokens, representing a valuation of $48.60 billion at the current market price. This distribution underscores the dominance of a few major whales in the Pi ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.