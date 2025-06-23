Key Notes

Analysts like Dr.

Altcoin predict further declines to $0.40 by August, citing limited impact from upcoming announcements.

The Pi Network Core team has hinted at a major generative AI development, with more details to be revealed on Pi2Day.

The Pi Network recently launched a KYC synchronization feature to resolve long-standing user concerns.

Pi coin PI $0.51 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $3.81 B Vol. 24h: $124.95 M price crashed below $0.50 earlier today, extending its weekly losses to more than 17%.

The recent selling pressure comes just ahead of the Pi2Day later this week on June 28, while the Pi Network community sentiment hits fresh lows.

Although community excitement around Pi2Day is high, popular market analysts like Dr. Altcoin believe Pi coin’s price could drop further to $0.40 by August this year. He believes that the upcoming announcement on June 28 won’t have any major impact.

Pi is officially in the $0.4 range, and I expect it to remain there until the end of August. Pi Day 2 is unlikely to have any impact. @PiCoreTeam @nkokkalis @Chengdiao pic.twitter.com/KUBKw7pCzM — Dr Altcoin (@Dr_Picoin) June 22, 2025

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions and the broader crypto market selloff have also been putting pressure on the current Pi token price.

Pi2Day Draws Greater Interest Among Pi Coin Users

Pi Network celebrates Pi2Day every year on June 28 to mark the platform’s achievements and ongoing developments. The date is significant because 06.28 is double the symbolic value of Pi Day (3.14).

According to Google Trends data, search interest for “Pi2Day” reached its peak value of 100 on June 21, reflecting heightened anticipation among users.

Speculation around potential announcements, such as exchange listings and new app launches, has significantly contributed to the buzz.

Last week, the Pi Core team introduced a Know Your Customer (KYC) synchronization feature, addressing long-standing user concerns that previously led to significant backlash against the project.

In a recent post, the Pi Network Core team teased another major development in a recent message on the X platform.

How is GenAI related to Pi Network? Why did one of two Pi Founders, Nicolas Kokkalis, participate in a GenAI panel at Consensus 2025? Answer on Pi2Day (6.28.2025) — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) June 21, 2025

Is Pi Network Looking to Blend AI Tech?

This recent tease of GenAI by the Pi Core team has led Pioneers to speculate any artificial intelligence integration with Pi Network.

One user speculated that generative AI could enhance the Pi Network by improving mining efficiency, personalizing user experiences, enabling advanced decentralized applications (dApps), and strengthening security with real-time threat detection.

However, these remain unconfirmed, with the final announcement scheduled for June 28.

There is also strong hope that listing Pi Coin on the Binance exchange could happen, which would significantly boost the token’s liquidity.

