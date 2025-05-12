Pi Network Announcement: Why Is Pi Coin Price Up 50% Today?

Key Notes

Speculation rises about potential Pi Network listings on major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

With today’s rally, Pi has surpassed the likes of Litecoin, PEPE, and Bitcoin Cash.

Analysts are predicting further growth for Pi Coin toward $1.50 and $2 amid strong FOMO-driven momentum.

On May 11, Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency Pi Coin PI $0.60 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $4.21 B Vol. 24h: $104.11 M price surged by a massive 50%, shooting up all the way to $1.29, just two days before a major announcement coming from the Pi Core team on May 14.

In just the last three days, Pi Coin has jumped from the 27th to 16th spot, overtaking the likes of Litecoin LTC $90.41 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $6.86 B Vol. 24h: $432.71 M , PEPE PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M , and Bitcoin Cash BCH $363.5 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $7.22 B Vol. 24h: $154.53 M as its market cap hit $9 billion. On the other hand, there’s a 176% surge in the daily trading volumes for Pi, shooting all the way to $1.26 billion.

What’s behind today’s pi coin price rally?

Following the bottom at $0.40 last month in April, Pi Coin has staged a strong reversal, gaining 3x in less than a month. Over the past week, the trading volumes have gathered steam, as the Pi Core team announced an upcoming ecosystem update scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, sparking a wave of speculation and market activity. Thus, traders are actively purchasing Pi cryptocurrency ahead of the big news.

On the other hand, we are particularly optimistic about the possibility of Pi coin securing listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Upbit. Such a listing would enhance accessibility, drive demand, and further boost market sentiment.

Over the past weekend, there has been huge whale activity in Pi Network, with an unknown wallet scooping 155 million Pi, raising further speculations of Binance listing. Dr. Altcoin, a popular Pi Network community member, noted:

“The giant is awake — ready to ignite a true revolution with innovation, eco-friendly, blazing speed, low fees, and the highly secure Pi Blockchain, backed by full KYC/KYB compliance and over 200,000 active nodes ready to be switched on. It is now unstoppable!”

Bitcoin rally can help pi network growth

The recent Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B price rally, along with the broader crypto marke,t has also led to huge investors’ optimism for altcoins, such as Pi Coin. From a technical standpoint, Pi coin has been steadily recovering, breaking key resistance levels over the past few days. Two days ago, it surged past the $0.78 mark, and today, it has successfully crossed the $1.12 threshold.

https://twitter.com/Time_and_Trade/status/1921752565336936504

Analyst Kim H Wong attributed this rally to growing “fear of missing out” (FOMO) sentiment, which is fueling strong buying pressure. Looking ahead, the next critical resistance levels for Pi coin are set at $1.50 and $2.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.