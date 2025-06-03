Pi Network at Big Discount, Will Next Token Unlock Slow Breakout?

Key Notes

Pi Network outperformed XRP, DASH, and USD1 as the most used digital currency for card top-ups.

This positive outlook has not had a sufficient impact on the price of the PI token.

Several reasons were blamed for the price decline, but a possible breakout is on the horizon.

Pi Network token PI $0.65 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $4.76 B Vol. 24h: $95.78 M is struggling even though the protocol recently claimed a top spot in a cryptocurrency usage poll.

Its performance from the week before far outweighs the current outlook by a significant percentage. Notably, it overshadowed XRP XRP $2.26 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $132.52 B Vol. 24h: $2.11 B and DASH DASH $22.54 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $276.83 M Vol. 24h: $38.05 M in Zypto VISA card usage over the past week.

PI Beats XRP as the Most Used Digital Currency For Card Top-ups

The poll requested that crypto users suggest the most used digital currency for card top-ups. Most respondents chose Pi Network, putting the coin in first place. DASH came in second, followed closely by USD1 in third.

So, your guess for which of these cryptocurrencies were used most over the last 7 days was: 1st: $Pi

2nd: $USD1

3rd: $XRP

4th: $DASH Well, you got 1 out of 4 right! 😂$Pi was indeed the most used of the 4, but $DASH was VERY close in 2nd place. Other weeks it's actually been… https://t.co/HCiTpOaOSz — Zypto App (@ZyptoApp) June 1, 2025

Surprisingly, Ripple-associated XRP, which is primarily recognized for facilitating fast cross-border settlement, finished last in the survey results.

Unfortunately, the massive usage of PI does not sufficiently impact the crypto asset’s price outlook. It has lost about 22% of its price gain within the last seven days.

As of May 31, 2025, PI had fallen to $0.65, leaving several holders with huge losses. Meanwhile, the shortfall was pinned on the broader crypto market decline, leading to a loss of over $170 billion in total value.

There are other factors suspected to be responsible for the sharp price drop. One is that the project team has not recently announced any positive development or significant update. Also, the PI project has not secured listing with any top cryptocurrency exchange, keeping liquidity at a low level.

Rumors have been circulating about Binance’s possible listing. The speculations caused the coin’s price to spike by about 11% about a month ago. Until now, Binance has not made any official announcement to substantiate this claim.

Meanwhile, technical indicators are showing mixed signals. On the 4-hour chart, PI seems to form a descending wedge pattern, signaling the end of a downtrend.

While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an almost neutral out, a breakout above the $0.65 resistance may unleash new height for the coin. If the breakout momentum forms, PI could go as high as $0.8 with current levels serving as a discount.

At press time, PI traded at $0.6497, even after gaining 1.25% in 24 hours

