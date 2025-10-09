Major Pi Network Development Due in Q4, Analyst Says

Key Notes

Pi Network is actively testing its long-awaited Protocol v23 upgrade on the Testnet.

Developers will move to Testnet 2 before the final Mainnet launch, expected in Q4 2025.

Analysts expect the upgrade could help in PI token price recovery.

The Pi Network has been actively testing its Protocol version 23 upgrade on the testnet throughout the past month. Analysts expect the mainnet rollout to take place in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing enhanced scalability and transaction efficiency to the blockchain.

Pi community expert Dr. Altcoin confirmed that the Protocol 23 upgrade is currently undergoing active testing on the Testnet. Once the testing completes, developers plan to move to Testnet 2 before launching it on the Mainnet.

Question Asked: How far is Pi Network’s blockchain upgrade to Protocol Version 23 (Smart Contracts)? My Answer: Currently, the Testnet is running under Protocol 23 and undergoing active testing. Once this phase is completed successfully with minimal or no errors (you can observe… pic.twitter.com/vjEX411pgo — Dr Altcoin ✝️ (@Dr_Picoin) October 9, 2025

The analyst noted that the Pi Core Team (PCT) usually takes a slow but cautious approach to ensure precision. He added that the upgrade could arrive between late Q4 2025 and early Q1 2026.

The upgrade also introduces Stellar Core v23.0.1, focusing on scalability and smoother transaction processing. The integration of Stellar’s v23 framework would offer better tools for developers, suggesting stronger mainnet performance.

Meanwhile, Pi Network is also working on its Rust Software Development Kit (SDK) to enable developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts more efficiently.

📢 Breaking: Pi Network Rust SDK 🎙

Pi’s Rust SDK is being built like Stellar’s Soroban Rust SDK, providing the tools, libraries, and CLI for developing, testing, and deploying smart contracts. Work has already started 🖥🚀#PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/a0rF87tJEI — PiNetwork⚡️阿龙 (@fen_leng) October 8, 2025

The product is modeled after the Stellar Soroban Rust SDK and includes libraries, tools, and a command-line interface (CLI) to simplify contract creation. This suggests Pi team’s plan to expand its developer ecosystem and increase the utility of the Pi token.

Pi Coin Price Eyes Recovery

Pi coin, the native cryptocurrency of Pi Network, has been trading sideways for months. Currently, it is testing support around $0.2368, with trading volumes dropping to $28 million.

According to CoinMarketCap, PI is trading around $0.2334, down 32% in the past month. Dr. Altcoin has urged the Pi Core Team to stabilize the coin’s value through buybacks or token-burning mechanisms.

Once valued at about $18 billion in February, Pi token’s market cap has fallen to $1.92 billion, down 92% from its all-time high of $2.98. However, analysts expect that the upcoming upgrade could help in Pi Coin price recovery.

Bearish Pressure Persists

On the 4-hour chart, PI continues to trade below the middle Bollinger Bands, suggesting persistent selling pressure. If bearish momentum continues, traders could see immediate support at $0.226, with a deeper floor near $0.215.

The RSI is indicating that the cryptocurrency is in oversold territory. This is a sign of a potential short-term rebound if buying interest increases. Resistance remains at $0.249 and $0.272, and a break above these could signal the start of a bullish recovery phase.

