Key Notes

BNB retests the $1,300 resistance level for the fifth time in two days.

BNb is trading just 2.5% below its recent all-time high of $1,314.

Momentum strengthens after Binance Japan’s partnership with PayPay, a SoftBank-backed fintech giant.

After briefly dipping to $1,260, Binance Coin BNB $1 279 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $177.95 B Vol. 24h: $6.32 B is once again testing the critical $1,300 resistance zone, marking its fifth attempt in just two days. At press time, the third-largest crypto is trading at nearly $1,314, only 2.5% below its all-time high reached earlier this week.

The renewed momentum comes following Binance Japan’s major partnership announcement with PayPay Corporation, a SoftBank Group company with over 70 million users of its popular digital payment app.

The partnership aims to merge PayPay’s cashless payment ecosystem with Binance’s blockchain technology. Early initiatives include allowing crypto purchases with PayPay Money and enabling PayPay withdrawals for Binance users in Japan.

Softbank & PayPay invests 40% in Binance Japanhttps://t.co/To6pnzeTfm — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 9, 2025

As part of the deal, PayPay acquired a 40% stake in Binance Japan. Experts believe that the alliance would accelerate the development of secure, user-friendly Web3 financial services.

BNB’s October Rally and Market Sentiment

BNB has recorded a 30% surge since early October, adding nearly $43 billion in market capitalization. Analysts expect further upside as altcoins prepare for a broader market rally.

Optimism spiked following a post on X by Binance Chief Customer Officer Yi He, who hinted that “new products are coming soon.”

大的要来了。

New products are coming soon. — Yi He (@heyibinance) October 9, 2025

The Binance Wallet account responded, “Is everyone ready?”, fueling excitement among traders and investors.

This follows a recent $1 billion builder fund announcement by YZi Labs to empower developers on BNB.

Bulls Aim Higher, But Overheating Emerges

The daily BNB price chart shows strong bullish momentum but also early signs of potential exhaustion. The Bollinger Bands are widening, with price action currently near the upper band, a zone often linked to short-term overbought conditions.

The RSI is suggesting that the top crypto token is overbought and may face a temporary pullback toward $1,250 support. A break below this level may trigger a correction to the $1,100–$1,150 range, where strong buying interest could emerge.

Meanwhile, the MACD remains in a bullish crossover, with widening histogram bars indicating sustained buying pressure. If momentum continues, BNB could retest $1,350 and potentially rally to the $1,500.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.