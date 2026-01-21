Binance Exchange Lists Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin

Key Notes

Binance is set to list Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin RLUSD.

RLUSD is first supported on Ethereum, with XRPL to follow later.

Ripple plans to expand RLUSD to multiple Ethereum Layer-2 networks in 2026.

After a year since its launch, Ripple’s XRP $1.90 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $115.01 B Vol. 24h: $3.61 B USD-pegged stablecoin RLUSD has finally become available on Binance.

The San Francisco-based blockchain payments firm announced the milestone on X, stating that it is supported on Ethereum ETH $2 944 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $353.08 B Vol. 24h: $33.58 B , with support for XRP Ledger (XRPL) coming later.

This listing is expected to improve RLUSD’s liquidity and trading activity.

RLUSD Spot Trading on Binance

RLUSD will be listed for spot trading on Binance, with trading pairs XRP/RLUSD and RLUSD/USDT to be made available on launch day.

Ripple described this development as a milestone in RLUSD’s ongoing growth. It also noted that it reflects the company’s continued commitment to building open and enterprise-ready stablecoin infrastructure.

The new listing on Binance will encompass spot trading support for the stablecoin, portfolio margin eligibility, and increasing RLUSD’s utility in leveraged trading strategies.

In the coming days, the USD-pegged stablecoin will be added to Binance Earn. This singular action will give users new ways to interact with and benefit from RLUSD holdings.

This provides the Ripple stablecoin with another avenue for expansion. RLUSD had a strong performance in 2025, surpassing $1 billion in market cap less than a year after its launch.

The stablecoin maintains a reserve buffer of over 103 percent, held in US Treasury bills and FDIC-insured bank deposits under NYDFS supervision.

Binance’s support could direct new attention and liquidity towards the stablecoin in the coming days.

Ripple’s Roadmap for RLUSD in 2026

Ripple is focused on expanding RLUSD to multiple Ethereum Layer-2 networks in 2026. It plans to leverage Wormhole’s cross-chain messaging protocol and the Native Token Transfer (NTT) standard.

The planned rollout will see RLUSD bridged to Optimism OP $0.31 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $592.48 M Vol. 24h: $84.34 M , Base, Ink Chain, and Unichain, marking Ripple’s first concerted push into Ethereum’s fast-growing

This expansion would mean that RLUSD becomes one of the first in its category to natively integrate with multiple Ethereum scaling networks.

In October 2025, several major nonprofits announced partnerships with Ripple, citing their plans to use the company’s blockchain payment platform and RLUSD stablecoin for humanitarian aid delivery.

Among them are World Central Kitchen, Water.org, GiveDirectly, and Mercy Corps. They are testing the technology to improve the speed and transparency of funding.

The organizations are using these systems to send money across borders without relying on traditional banking networks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.