PSG Fan Token Plunged 18% Despite 5-0 Win at the UCL Final

Key Notes

PSG fan token took an 18% dive in the past 24 hours.

Both finalists saw a notable increase in their fan token trading volumes.

The market cap of fan tokens declined by almost 4%.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) recorded a $4 million drop in its market value to $18 million in the past 24 hours.

PSG is down 18% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $1.97 at the time of writing. The asset fell behind OG Fan Token’s $19.5 million market cap.

The drop in the token’s value came while the French football club won the UEFA Champions League title in a 5-0 clash with Inter Milan on May 31.

This was PSG’s first-ever UCL title since its creation in 1970.

However, the Chiliz-based PSG fan token recorded a 180% rise in its daily trading volume.

Devchart, a crypto analyst on X with 200,000 followers, complained about PSG fan token’s week momentum despite the club’s historic win.

Bro wth, PSG finally wins the Champions league and the fan token didn't even move??? https://t.co/mgawFFsd0S pic.twitter.com/36Dt4sF491 — Devchart 👨🏻‍💻 (@devchart) May 31, 2025

Some investors believe the weak momentum was due to the fact that most fans are unaware of the token’s existence.

On May 30, PSG revealed at the Bitcoin 2025 conference that it has been accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) since 2024. The French football club will also collaborate with Bitcoin companies, Pär Helgosson, head of PSG Labs, said at the event.

The Inter Milan Fan Token (INTER) saw an even deeper fall of 31% over the past day. INTER is currently trading at $0.70 with a market cap of $6.7 million. INTER’s trading volume saw a similar momentum to PSG — rose 120% to $9.6 million.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total value of fan tokens decreased by 4% to $216 million, with a daily trading volume of $118 million.

