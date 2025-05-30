Key Notes

PSG confirmed it began accumulating Bitcoin in 2024 and continues to hold it.

The club aims to connect with younger fans and support Bitcoin-focused ventures.

PSG fan token spiked to $2.75 after the news, with trading volume surging 120%.

As the Champions League final approaches, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has officially revealed its long-term Bitcoin treasury strategy. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Pär Helgosson, head of PSG Labs, confirmed that the club began accumulating Bitcoin BTC $105 821 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.10 T Vol. 24h: $43.74 B in 2024 and has maintained its position since.

Following the announcement, PSG’s fan token [NC] briefly surged to $2.75, before retreating to $2.58 at the time of writing. Trading volume saw a dramatic 120% spike, reaching $22 million, as the community responded to the club’s bold Bitcoin move.

Notably, Paris Saint-Germain was among the first clubs to launch a fan token and explore NFTs in partnership with platforms like Socios and Chiliz. However, it now stands out as the first football club to openly declare long-term Bitcoin holdings.

Helgosson emphasized that PSG’s Bitcoin investment is part of a broader strategy to engage its 550 million global fanbase, particularly the younger generation. He also mentioned that PSG Labs plans to support Bitcoin entrepreneurs and projects by offering global reach.

The executive added that PSG will collaborate with Bitcoin ventures in launching, listing, fundraising, and scaling globally.

PSG Price Outlook

On the 4-hour PSG price chart, the Bollinger Bands are expanding, indicating rising volatility. The token is trading around $2.58 after a sharp rejection near the upper Bollinger Band at $2.85, signaling short-term selling pressure.

A break below the mid-band support (20-day SMA) at $2.64 could push PSG toward the lower band near $2.42.

The RSI stands at 43, showing neutral momentum without yet entering oversold territory. If buyers regain strength, PSG traders could see a price surge above the $2.75 resistance to retest $2.85.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.