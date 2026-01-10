Pump.fun Admits Creator Fees Failed, Pivoting to Trader-Set Rewards

Key Notes

Pump.fun’s creator-fee model failed and that traders will decide which tokens earn fee rewards.

Pump.fun’s initial changes include fee sharing across up to 10 wallets plus coin ownership transfer and revocation of update authority.

Developer Unihax0r publicly criticized the update on X as insufficient and framed creator fees as renamed taxes.

Pump.fun co-founder Alon told users on Jan. 9 that the platform’s creator-fee design failed to produce durable trading incentives. Pump.fun now plans a market-led overhaul that lets traders decide which tokens qualify for fee rewards.

Creator fees need change. When Dynamic Fees V1 was introduced a few months ago, the goal was to help create more success cases in our ecosystem by giving top project founders and teams a strong incentive to launch their token on pump fun and drive it to success. Only a week… https://t.co/yiu9DjsCqR pic.twitter.com/TZHTPAKnfw — alon (@a1lon9) January 9, 2026

Why Pump.fun Revamps Incentives

Alon tied the pivot to Pump.fun’s Dynamic Fees V1 experiment. He said it pulled in first-time creators fast, then warped incentives toward low-risk issuance rather than risk-taking flow.

The mechanism’s early phase still matters for tape readers. Pump.fun explicitly linked it to a surge in “streaming” launches and a step-change in activity. However, it also blamed it on a weaker market structure, as issuance outpaced sustained secondary liquidity.

Pump.fun has already shipped a set of plumbing changes intended to reduce off-platform trust assumptions about fee splits. Creators can share fees across up to 10 wallets, transfer coin ownership, and revoke update authority.

The counter-trade showed up instantly on X. Developer Unihax0r called the update “nothing.” He argued that the platform had just renamed “taxes” to “creator fees,” and pushed for a heavier redistribution of value back to users.

All this message to announce: nothing The trenches need their Hyperliquid moment. We need a launchpad as a public good, where 99% of the value is redistributed to users We bullied to hell all developers on previous chain for having 5/5 taxes on memes coins and we got absolutely… https://t.co/ytHd5nJMOq — Unihαx0r~ 信心 (@0xUnihax0r) January 10, 2026

How Crypto Market Reacts to Pump.fun’s Pivot

Just last week, Pump.fun saw a daily trading volume of $2.03 billion, marking a new all-time high. The platform also collected $3.87 million in fees, with a revenue of $1.53 million over the past day.

PUMP traded at $0.002403 (+9.4% in 24h) on CoinMarketCap amid the recent news, with $251.2 million in reported 24-hour volume and $851.4 million in market cap.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.