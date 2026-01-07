Pump.fun’s DEX Volume Broke Above $2B: Here Are Hottest Meme Coins

Key Notes

Pump.fun hits an ATH daily trading volume as meme coin interest rises.

The DEX is sitting on the second rank, just behind Meteora.

The top-traded tokens on the platform are FARTCOIN, PNUT, ACT, and WHITEWHALE.

Pump.fun, a Solana-based token launchpad and decentralized exchange, recorded an impressive rally in its trading volume, rising by 99% in the past seven days.

The DEX saw a daily trading volume of $2.03 billion on Tuesday, Jan. 6, marking a new all-time high, according to data from DefiLlama. The platform also collected $3.87 million in fees, with a revenue of $1.53 million over the past day.

Within the Solana ecosystem, Pump.fun’s trading volume is second only to Meteora, the leading DEX on the network, which recorded a volume of $2.14 billion on the same day.

The platform’s native token, PUMP, also gained 3.5% in 24 hours and is trading at $0.00247 at the reporting time. Despite the recent rise, PUMP is still 80% down from its July ATH of $0.0121. The token witnessed notable selloffs from whales and market-wide pressure as 2025 came to an end, while the project bought back over 11% of the asset’s supply.

Leading Tokens on Pump.fun

The Solana-based crypto launchpad gained momentum as the broader meme coin sector saw increased interest from investors.

The total meme coin market cap rose to $47.94 billion on Jan. 6 for the first time since Nov. 13, 2025, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

For Pump.fun, the top 24-hour trading volume comes from FARTCOIN, PNUT, ACT, and WHITEWHALE, per CMC data.

FARTCOIN is leading the chart with a market cap of $443 million and a trading volume of $213 million. The meme coin gained 55.6% in the past seven days and is currently trading at $0.44.

PNUT and WHITEWHALE also recorded significant gains, rising by 34.5% and 51% in the same timeframe, respectively. ACT’s value, on the other hand, declined by 27% over the last seven days.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.