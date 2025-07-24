Key Notes

Following a 20% intraday decline, PUMP is now trading at under $0.0030, with daily trading volume surging closer to $1 billion.

Despite facing over $5.8 million in unrealized losses, major holder Machi Big Brother continues to increase his PUMP long positions.

Two private sale PUMP investors offloaded 1.25 billion PUMP tokens earlier today, netting $1.19 million realized loss.

PUMP, the native crypto of the Solana-based launchpad Pump.fun, has lost another 20%, slipping under $0.30. This sell-off comes as founder Alon Cohen noted that an airdrop might not be coming anytime soon. PUMP price is down by 50% in the past two weeks following its pre-sale.

PUMP Price Crashes Amid Airdrop Delay

The PUMP token, which debuted at $0.004 during its ICO, jumped to $0.0067 after the launch event. However, it has been moving sideways since then and has corrected 50% following today’s price crash.

Earlier this week, PUMP token price crashed under its ICO price following project lead Alon Cohen’s statement that an airdrop is not expected anytime soon. In an interview on July 24 with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Alon said:

“When it comes to the airdrop, as we promised when we initially announced the TGE, there will be an airdrop. That should come as no surprise to anybody. We’re going to keep our word, and our goal with that airdrop is to obviously reward the community that helped build a platform that…has flourished for the past one, one and a half years.”

Along further added that the team is currently focusing on the platform’s long-term growth. He added that they don’t want to rush through the airdrop, making sure “it is a meaningful airdrop” and “executed well”.

“We’re actually focusing on bringing back a lot of that attention and hype to our ecosystem. That being said, the airdrop is not going to be taking place in the immediate future, but we will be, you know, we will communicate any timelines or any details, whatever those details are, are available,” Alon added.

Machi Big Brother Doubles Down on PUMP Long Positions Despite $6M Loss

PUMP price has been on a freefall today, crashing another 20% and moving under $0.0030. This fall comes with the daily trading volume dropping 66% to nearly $1 billion, showing strong bearish sentiment among traders.

However, Machi Big Brother continues to double down on his PUMP long positions. This is despite the fact that the investor is facing over $5.8 million in unrealized losses on his long positions.

As $PUMP keeps dropping, Machi Big Brother(@machibigbrother)'s $PUMP long position is now down over $5.8M, but he is still doubling down and adding more to his $PUMP long positions.https://t.co/T0DJNDGd53 pic.twitter.com/w3aDcxxCgD — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 24, 2025

On the other hand, other private wallets are dumping their PUMP tokens in big numbers. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that two wallets, likely linked to private sale investors, offloaded a combined 1.25 billion PUMP tokens, worth nearly $3.81 million.

This sell-off happened in the last few hours, at the PUMP price of $0.00305, with the sale netting a realized loss of around $1.19 million.

