Key Notes

PEPE rose from $0.0000040 to $0.0000069 between December 30 and January 6, a 66.89% gain.

BONK climbed 54.6% over seven days with trading volume up 836% week-over-week.

Total meme coin market cap reached $52.77 billion with 24-hour volume at $7 billion.

PEPE PEPE $0.000007 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.90 B Vol. 24h: $910.56 M posted a 66.89% gain over seven days, climbing from $0.0000040 to $0.0000069 as meme coin trading activity picked up across the market. Fellow meme token BONK BONK $0.000012 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $1.08 B Vol. 24h: $562.30 M added 54.6% over the same period.

PEPE’s 24-hour trading volume reached $919 million, according to CoinGecko data. The token currently trades 75% below its all-time high of $0.00002803 set in December 2024, though recent momentum has narrowed that gap.

Market capitalization climbed to $2.86 billion, placing PEPE at rank 49 among all cryptocurrencies.

BONK rose to $0.00001203 with 24-hour volume at $540 million. Daily trading volume peaked at $760 million on Jan. 4 before settling to $540 million on Jan. 6, still more than twelve times the $43 million recorded on Dec. 31.

BONK remains 79% below its November 2024 all-time high. The token is recognized as Solana’s flagship dog meme with deep liquidity across major exchanges.

Whale Activity and Technical Outlook

James Wynn, a trader with a documented history of large meme coin bets, holds a $3.11 million PEPE position at 10x leverage on HyperLiquid HYPE $27.16 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $6.47 B Vol. 24h: $295.72 M .

The position showed unrealized gains exceeding $545,000, a 212% return on margin.

Wynn also maintains a $16.26 million BTC long, bringing his combined exposure to $19.4 million with total floating profit above $842,000.

Added a couple of nickels to my $BTC and $PEPE long. Feeling risk on. Apparently fortune favors the brave @cryptocom? – $WYNN pic.twitter.com/ge2U7f8m3g — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) January 5, 2026

Not all whale activity centered on Wynn. OnchainLens flagged a separate trader whose 3x long position accumulated more than $2 million in unrealized gains after selling Ethereum ETH $3 258 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $391.76 B Vol. 24h: $25.35 B at a $488,000 loss.

With $PEPE showing bullish signs, a whale opened a $PEPE (3x) long position 2 days ago and now has a floating profit of over $2M. Previously, this whale traded $ETH and closed with a loss of $488,069.https://t.co/wsAvGBtCie pic.twitter.com/0ycX355KKz — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) January 4, 2026

On the technical side, analyst NFTdavie noted PEPE bounced cleanly off upper resistance and identified $0.000010 as the next target, a level that would eliminate one zero from the token’s price.

Rapid Fire Charts: $PEPE$PEPE continues to look strong and is doing exactly what you want to see, a clean bounce off the upper resistance line (white). If bullish momentum follows through, the next move is a breakout toward the target zone (green), where one zero gets eaten and… https://t.co/LmMOvEhQtI pic.twitter.com/Y1r4Lwhdla — davie satoshi (@NFTdavie) January 6, 2026

Broader Market Conditions

Beyond individual positions, derivatives data pointed to broader risk appetite. Coinglass reported total market liquidations of $412 million over 24 hours, with shorts accounting for $331 million. The long/short ratio sat near even at 50.45% to 49.55%.

The Fear & Greed Index registered 44, up from 26 in the prior reading but still in cautious territory. Total crypto market capitalization reached $3.29 trillion, a 1.27% daily gain.

The meme coin sector has added roughly $17 billion since late December 2025, pushing total market cap to $52.77 billion with daily trading volume near $7 billion.

The rally gained momentum earlier this week when the sector crossed $47 billion, rebounding from dominance lows not seen since before the November 2024 meme run.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $25.56 B Vol. 24h: $1.88 B gained 20.9% on the week, while Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000009 24h volatility: 7.9% Market cap: $5.55 B Vol. 24h: $480.79 M added 29%.

PEPE funding rates on perpetual contracts sat at 0.0100%, a reading that usually reflects bullish sentiment among leveraged traders.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.