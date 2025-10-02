RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL

Key Notes

Decentralized lending protocol RAAC secures I-ON Digital partnership for initial $200 million tokenized gold issuance.

Total value locked across active RWA protocols reaches $16 billion with Securitize leading at $3.16 billion deposits.

Robinhood CEO predicts RWA tokenization will eventually transform the entire traditional financial system infrastructure.

RAAC, a decentralized Real World Asset (RWA) lending protocol, has announced a key partnership with I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB:IONI) to issue on-chain traded tokenized gold.

The news comes amid Gold price setting multiple new highs in the past week, driven by macro economic risks and RWA sector growth.

We've secured a partnership with I-ON Digital, bringing $200M of tokenized gold into DeFi ✅ This places RAAC in the top 15 RWA protocols by TVL and will allow us to launch our gold-backed stablecoin to bring real-world, reliable yield into DeFi. PR: https://t.co/4l9ZewFtSG pic.twitter.com/L5QGVZhLU6 — RAAC (@RegnumAurum) October 2, 2025

According to the official press release, RAAC will partner I-ON Digital, a recognized leader in compliant gold digitization, to deploy its gold-backed tokens with an initial issuance of $200 million. RAAC will also launch pmUSD, a stablecoin partially collateralized by the tokenized assets ranging from gold to precious metals and real estate.

“This deal marks a historic moment for the integration of physical, real world assets from traditional to decentralized finance – a long-held, but hardly achieved aim. We are thrilled to be working with a firm like I-ON that has such a strong track record in the tokenization of gold to bring steady, income-bearing investments into the mainstream of DeFi. We believe the integration of steady, reliable assets like gold is how we support open finance to achieve its full potential, which is facilitating access to sustainable wealth creation for any type of investor,” said RAAC founder, Kevin Rusher.

As part of the deal, I-ON Digital is billed to invest up to $1 million in RAAC as a founding partner of RAAC’s RWA open finance ecosystem.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Hints More Growth Ahead As RWA TVL Tops $32B

RAAC’s landmark $200 million tokenized gold initiative emphasized on-chain demand for traditional finance assets and blockchain infrastructure improvements. Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood trading platform also weighed on the RWA sector growth expectations. Speaking at the ongoing Token 2049 conference, Tenev hinted that RWA adoption could mirror growing usage of stablecoins in daily transactions.

“The biggest challenge in the US is that the financial system basically works. It’s why we don’t have bullet trains — medium-speed trains get you there well enough. So the incremental effort to move to fully tokenized will just take longer. Eventually, it’s going to eat the entire financial system.”

At press time on Thursday, October 2, Total Value locked in active RWA protocols has now crossed $32 billion, according to RWA.xyz.

