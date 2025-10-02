Zcash Price Prediction: Naval Ravikant Says ZEC Belongs Next to Bitcoin – Are Privacy Coins the New Trend?

While Bitcoin is viewed as a hedge against inflation and state-controlled money, Ravikant suggests Zcash could serve as the shield protecting digital wealth from increasing financial surveillance.

Bitcoin is insurance against fiat. ZCash is insurance against Bitcoin. https://t.co/rqMrR3bW7O — Naval (@naval) October 1, 2025

Ravikant’s Endorsement and Market Reaction

Zcash’s shielded transactions have always been a defining feature, with nearly 20% of its supply now held in a fully encrypted privacy pool. For years, this growth built quietly in the background, until Ravikant’s endorsement drew attention to its potential.

The market’s reaction was swift with ZEC soaring more than 50% in a single day, climbing to around $148. Despite the rally, ZEC remains well below its previous cycle peak near $320, suggesting considerable room for growth if privacy coins become the next major trend.

Halving events, which reduce new issuance, also support the case for stronger long-term supply dynamics.

For Ravikant, Zcash is less a speculative altcoin and more a hedge against an era of surveillance finance.

ZEC Price Analysis: A Long-Term Breakout?

On the monthly chart, ZEC has been trapped in a descending wedge since early 2018, with years of compressed price action. That wedge has now been broken to the upside, with ZEC trading around $148.51 following the breakout.

The move, supported by rising volume and a strong monthly candle, suggests the possibility of a macro-level reversal.

Technical indicators confirm growing momentum with the MACD on the monthly timeframe confirming a bullish cross. Meanwhile, the RSI at 71.39 has pushed into overbought territory for the first time in years.

The immediate bullish target sits between $800 and $1,000, a former consolidation zone. Should broader market conditions align with a new crypto bull cycle, ZEC could test its all-time highs near $5,000.

The most optimistic projection stretches as high as $35,000, a level that would surpass Ethereum’s valuations, aligning with Ravikant’s predictions.

On the other hand, if the breakout fails, ZEC could revisit its demand zone in the $20–$30 range, invalidating the bullish thesis.

Privacy Coins in the Spotlight

As regulators tighten their grip on capital flows and blockchain transparency increases, demand for private transactions could grow significantly.

If Bitcoin is the hedge against fiat debasement, Zcash may indeed be the hedge against digital surveillance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.