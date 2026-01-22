Key Notes

RAIN reached $0.0102 on January 22, a new all-time high for the prediction market token.

WhiteBIT listing went live January 21, adding another trading venue alongside MEXC and BitMart.

The token holds a $3.39 billion market cap and ranks 44th among cryptocurrencies.

RAIN gained 16.62% over 24 hours to reach $0.0100. The token hit an all-time high of $0.0102 as trading activity increased following a new exchange listing.

The token’s 24-hour trading volume reached $46.68 million, down slightly from $48.81 million the previous day, according to CoinGecko data.

Over the past week, RAIN moved from a low of $0.00835651 to its current levels. The token’s market capitalization stands at $3.39 billion, placing it at rank 44 among cryptocurrencies.

Exchange Listing Drives Activity

Rain Protocol announced the WhiteBIT listing went live on Jan. 21. The listing expands the token’s availability to the European exchange’s user base of over 35 million customers globally.

It's $RAINing in WhiteBIT.$RAIN is now live on @WhiteBit, officially expanding into one of the largest and most secure digital asset ecosystems in Europe. This listing marks another major step in bringing Rain's infrastructure to a global audience. Start trading here:… pic.twitter.com/uuSCFigugP — Rain (@Rain__Protocol) January 21, 2026

WhiteBIT welcomed RAIN to its platform. Rain operates as a prediction market where users can bet on outcomes of real-world events, from elections to sports to financial milestones.

Give a warm welcome to @Rain__Protocol ($RAIN) — a decentralized prediction market protocol that allows creating markets & forecast outcomes on global or niche events.$RAIN is its utility & governance token.$RAIN/$USDT: https://t.co/pjomYTzKRL Website:… pic.twitter.com/UatIR7zzia — WhiteBIT (@WhiteBit) January 21, 2026

Market Context

RAIN’s rally to all-time highs came against this backdrop of general market weakness, with the token’s 16.62% gain outpacing the overall market’s 1.59% rise.

The Fear & Greed Index registered 20, indicating extreme fear, down from 24 the previous day and sharply lower than the Jan. 15 reading of 61.

The token competes in the prediction market sector alongside platforms such as Polymarket.

Nasdaq-listed Enlivex Therapeutics announced a $212 million investment deal in November 2025 to build a RAIN-focused cryptocurrency reserve.

The move made Enlivex the first U.S.-listed company with a prediction-markets-oriented treasury strategy. A Coinspeaker analysis of high-potential cryptocurrencies for 2026 included RAIN among tokens to watch largely due to that institutional backing.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.