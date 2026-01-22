Key Notes

Evernorth aims to grow holdings through lending, liquidity provisioning, and DeFi yields.

t54 Labs’ infrastructure enables autonomous treasury operations with verification and risk controls.

AI-driven strategies allow real-time execution and rapid response to market conditions.

XRP Treasury firm Evernorth announced a new partnership with an agentic finance team and plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase its reserves by generating yields on the XRP Ledger.

To achieve this, the company has entered a strategic collaboration with t54 Labs, which will manage Evernorth’s holdings using AI-driven automation.

XRP Treasury Firm to Raise $1 Billion and Implement Smart Yield Strategies

Evernorth is seeking to raise more than $1 billion to establish what it describes as the largest institutional XRP treasury.

The company stated that it will actively expand its holdings through institutional lending, liquidity provisioning, and DeFi yield strategies on the XRP Ledger.

Unlike passive investment vehicles such as XRP ETFs, the firm aims to generate additional XRP XRP $1.91 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $116.30 B Vol. 24h: $3.46 B through on-chain and market-based yield opportunities.

Implementing this strategy requires continuous oversight across multiple protocols, along with fast execution and disciplined risk controls.

Evernorth noted that it will be using AI agents to support these treasury operations. This will help them with real-time strategy execution, liquidity management, and rapid response to shifting market conditions.

Evernorth will leverage t54 Labs’ agentic finance infrastructure and trust layer to enable autonomous treasury operations on the XRP Ledger.

t54 Labs will also provide verification, risk assessment, and compliance tools to support AI-driven treasury management.

Yield generation and staking measures among crypto treasury firms are gathering steam among investors.

This allows them to generate additional returns instead of keeping their crypto holdings idle. Ripple President Monica Long expects crypto treasuries to nearly 5x in 2026.

Ripple Expands Banking Reach

Despite XRP’s recent underperformance, blockchain firm Ripple is aiming to expand into the traditional banking sector.

The company recently partnered with DXC Technology to link conventional banking infrastructure with enterprise blockchain solutions.

DXC said it will integrate Ripple’s digital asset custody and payments technology into its Hogan core banking platform.

This will support more than 300 million deposit accounts globally with deposits exceeding $5 trillion.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announces a partnership with Ripple to integrate blockchain technology into its Hogan core banking platform, enabling financial institutions to adopt digital asset capabilities without disrupting their existing infrastructure. The collaboration will… pic.twitter.com/H6o5lkpbwo — Chad Steingraber (@ChadSteingraber) January 21, 2026

The company said the rollout is designed to help financial institutions add services such as digital asset custody, tokenization, and cross-border payments while keeping their existing core banking infrastructure in place.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.