Revolut Achieves $75 Billion Valuation After Major Share Sale

Key Notes

The fintech giant secured backing from Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, Fidelity, a16z, and NVIDIA's NVentures in its latest round.

Revenue surged 72% to $4 billion in 2024 while profit before tax jumped 149% to $1.4 billion year-over-year.

The company targets 100 million customers across 100 countries following recent banking licenses in Mexico, Colombia, and India.

Revolut completed a significant fundraising round, valuing it at $75 billion as it advances its strategy to become a global digital bank.

Revolut’s latest fundraising round, involving a large secondary share sale, has positioned the company among the highest-valued private fintech firms. Investors, including Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, led the transaction, with additional backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Franklin Templeton, T. Rowe Price Associates, and NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital division.

NVentures’ participation indicates growing collaboration between Revolut and NVIDIA, particularly in AI initiatives, according to their announcement.

It’s official — we’ve secured a $75 billion company valuation. This (still) makes us Europe’s most valuable private company and in the top 10 of the world's most valuable private companies. pic.twitter.com/rNgJteE6OA — Revolut (@Revolut) November 24, 2025

Record Financial Performance Fuels Aggressive Market Expansion

This fundraising event marks the fifth opportunity for Revolut employees to sell equity. The round also facilitated liquidity for early investors.

During the last year, Revolut has expanded its operations by securing final banking authorization in Mexico, obtaining a banking incorporation license in Colombia, and gearing up for launch in India.

Revolut reported 2024 revenue of $4.0 billion, up 72% year over year. Profit before tax reached $1.4 billion, up 149%. The company’s global retail customer base crossed 65 million in 2024, while Revolut Business’ annualized revenue reached $1 billion.

These results and expansion efforts support Revolut’s ambition to serve 100 million customers across 100 countries in the coming years.

Strengthened Capital Base and Plans

According to CEO Nik Storonsky, Revolut aims to become the first genuinely global bank built in Europe, noting the team’s role in achieving these milestones. This is the result of continuous work since last year, when, in November, the company expanded into more than 30 European markets and formed partnerships with companies such as Binance, Changelly, and Ripple to enhance its product offering.

The enhanced valuation and investor base strengthen Revolut’s capital position, enabling the company to expand its crypto banking operations, accelerate market launches, and innovate across savings, investments, and financial services.

