Ripple Expands Global Blockchain Footprint with Strategic Partnerships in Japan and Korea

Ripple expands its global blockchain footprint through strategic partnerships in Japan and Korea, enhancing the XRPL ecosystem and promoting academic research in the field.

Ripple is making important progress in expanding its presence globally and encouraging new ideas in the blockchain industry. The company’s recent partnerships in Japan and South Korea shows its dedication to promoting blockchain technology and improving the features of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem.

Ripple has announced a collaboration with Futureverse, an AI and metaverse company, which is partnering with Ripple custody to ensure the safety and security of its assets. Futureverse already uses the XRPL NFT standard and the gas token on the Root Network, which is connected with the XRPL decentralized exchange to provide network liquidity.

Jeffrey McDonald, Chief Customer Officer of Futureverse, stated that their integration with Ripple Custody resulted from Ripple’s top-notch security features that protect their customers’ digital assets. Jeffrey said:

“The integration of Ripple Custody is driven by Ripple’s industry-leading security features and capabilities that bolster the security of our customers’ digital assets…Our long-standing relationship with Ripple, along with their industry-leading product features, made Ripple Custody the ideal solution as we continue to build in the AI and metaverse technology space.”

Ripple is improving the XRPL ecosystem by adding new programming features, including smart contracts. This will be done via the XRPL Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, with the launch date set for 2025. The company is also looking to explore native capabilities on the XRPL Mainnet.

Promoting Academic Excellence: Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative Grows Globally

In addition to the company’s quest to establish itself in the Asian region, Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has welcomed Yonsei University in Korea as its 58th global partner. This collaboration is part of Ripple’s efforts to promote academic excellence and advanced research in blockchain technology.

The blockchain company revealed that over $60 million has been committed to this program to keep supporting universities with essential resources, technical help, and funding grants.

Through this collaboration, Yonsei University will lead new blockchain research across multiple fields that are improving the future of blockchain technology, such as artificial intelligence, finance, and information systems.

Jun Kyung Auh, Associate Professor of Finance and Artificial Intelligence at Yonsei University, commented on the partnership, saying that it would greatly benefit the universities’ students, as it would enable them to contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem. He stated:

“We are excited to be the latest partner to receive a grant through Ripple’s UBRI program, allowing us to further explore cutting-edge research areas and foster a deeper understanding of blockchain’s impact on the finance and management industries… I’m confident that our students and faculty will benefit immensely from the opportunities to work on real-world challenges and contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem through this partnership.”

Ripple’s move to Japan and South Korea shows that the company is eager to expand its scope globally and is committed to blockchain innovation. The company is showing its skills on the world stage and aiming to be a leader in cross-border blockchain solutions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.