Ripple Labs has finally completed its escrow release for July by unlocking another 500,000,000 XRP.

On July 1, it initially released 500 million XRP tokens in a single transaction.

Ripple Labs is applying for its bank license for RLUSD. .

Blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs XRP $2.23 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $131.76 B Vol. 24h: $2.33 B has finally completed another escrow release for July by unlocking another 500,000,000 XRP.

Ripple Releases 1 Billion XRP in Tranches

Normally, Ripple Labs releases 1 billion XRP from escrow each month as part of its routine rebalancing campaign started in 2017, usually on the first day of the month. This time, the firm released 500 million XRP on July 1, followed by another 500 million XRP on July 4.

The split rollout has caught the XRP community members by surprise, with many wondering what may have prompted the action.

When the crypto behemoth released the first 500 million XRP, the coins were sent to the company in two tranches of 300 million and 200 million XRP.

The 300 million XRP transfer is suspected to be queued for On-demand Liquidity (ODL) operations, exchange-traded products (ETPs), and even strategic partnerships.

The next day, a third escrow unlock of 300 million XRP was also spotted. Although it has failed, this suggests that some parts of the escrow process were still missing. The recent 500 million XRP unlock is likely the concluding part of that transaction. Thereafter, Ripple locked about 400 million XRP in escrow.

This second transfer of 500 million XRP was detected by Whale Alert and confirmed by XRP wallets.

🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (1,118,938,031 USD) unlocked from escrow at unknown wallethttps://t.co/5jBpd4IqV1 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 4, 2025

With this final tranche, the July cycle is now officially closed, with a total of one billion XRP unlocked and 700 million XRP relocked.

This series of transactions further underscores how Ripple is slipping away from its rigid formula of unlocking and immediately relocking most of the supply.

Now, the blockchain payments firm staggers, unlocks, and redirects flows based on real-time demand and internal strategies. This trend began in March and has continued since then.

Meanwhile, Ripple has continued to make a move to integrate its USD-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, with traditional finance (TradFi) across the board.

The firm took the bold step of applying for its own bank license earlier this week following the partnership with AMINA Bank.

Should this move materialize, the payment firm would be presented with new stablecoin opportunities, although there is a possibility that XRP will not be directly impacted.

RLUSD is now available at AMINA Bank 🚀 In collaboration with @Ripple, AMINA enables a regulated, secure, and seamless way to custody and trade RLUSD – ideal for both institutions and individuals who demand clarity, compliance, and control. 🔹 Your digital dollars are protected… pic.twitter.com/gbdgDaxugK — AMINA Bank (@AMINABankGlobal) July 3, 2025

