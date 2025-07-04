Ripple Mints 16M RLUSD, Is XRP About to Take Off?

Key Notes

Ripple has increased the supply of its regulated stablecoin RLUSD, minting 16 million tokens.

The move shows growing demand, particularly after its partnership with Swiss crypto bank AMINA.

Ali Martinez noted an inverse head and shoulders pattern, pointing to a potential 15% breakout for XRP.

Ripple has just minted an additional 16 million RLUSD tokens, pushing the stablecoin’s circulating supply beyond the $440 million mark.

The American fintech’s aggressive strategy to cement RLUSD’s position in the stablecoin market could set the stage for a potential breakout in the price of XRP XRP $2.23 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $131.70 B Vol. 24h: $3.18 B , which has rallied over 7% in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ripple Mints 16M RLUSD

The minting occurred directly from Ripple’s treasury, suggesting increasing demand for RLUSD from institutional clients and on-chain settlements.

The timing aligns with a significant announcement from AMINA Bank, a regulated Swiss crypto bank, which declared it is the first financial institution globally to provide direct custody and trading support for RLUSD.

AMINA aims to blend traditional banking security with the efficiency of blockchain, making its embrace of RLUSD a strong institutional endorsement.

RLUSD was launched in late 2024 and is backed by cash and cash-equivalent reserves held at Standard Custody, a Ripple subsidiary regulated in New York.

The structure offers a rare mix of transparency, regulation, and utility, positioning RLUSD as a serious contender against dominant players like USDT and USDC.

Inverse Head and Shoulders Signals a Breakout?

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, XRP is forming a textbook inverse head and shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.

$XRP appears to be forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, potentially setting the stage for a 15% breakout to $2.65! pic.twitter.com/5XLBc5AIkm — Ali (@ali_charts) July 3, 2025

The classic bullish reversal formation often precedes significant upward movement. Martinez’s analysis targets a 15% breakout, putting XRP’s potential price at $2.65 in the short term.

As per the levels on the chart below, the neckline resistance at $2.3366 has already been tested. A clean break above this level could validate the pattern and send XRP soaring toward:

1.272 Fib: $2.4694

1.414 Fib: $2.5416

1.618 Fib: $2.6492

Final target: ~$2.74 at the 1.786 Fib extension

On the other hand, the MACD is currently flat, but the MACD line is on the verge of a bullish crossover. If the blue line crosses above the orange signal line, it would confirm positive momentum.

Also, the Relative Strength Index is moving above its 14-day average and trending upward, indicating that XRP is gaining strength but is not yet overbought.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.