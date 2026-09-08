Ripple (XRP) is trading at $1.41, down 1.03% on the day, as validators on the XRP Ledger inch toward a governance decision that could reshape how transactions get bundled on the network.

Live voting data on Sept. 8 showed the BatchV1_1 amendment holding 68.57% validator support: 24 of 35 nodes on the default Unique Node List, according to XRPScan. That’s short of the 80% supermajority XRP Ledger rules require before a 14-day activation clock even starts. The amendment would let accounts bundle up to eight transactions into a single coordinated operation, a change Ripple’s own commentary frames as unlocking “a lot of new use cases”. The accompanying claim that Batch could go live “by the end of this month” is speculative until five more validators flip yes.

Miss the threshold even once during the two-week window, and the timer resets to zero.

The $XRP Ledger is closing in on a major upgrade. The XRPL is edging closer to activating the long-awaited BatchV1_1 amendment 🤓 pic.twitter.com/KUNYSRCEk8 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) September 7, 2026

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Can Ripple Price Hit $1.68 This Week?

For Ripple, the $1.35–$1.38 zone is now described in several analyst notes as a heavy-volume demand band, and whether it holds is the near-term question. Below it, structural support sits near $1.27 and then $1.15–$1.20.

Bull case: a reclaim of $1.40–$1.43 opens the path toward $1.47 and, eventually, the $1.68–$1.72 band that multiple setups tie to a September run at $1.90–$2.00.

Base case: continued chop in the $1.36–$1.40 range while the market waits on catalysts. Batch activation among them.

Bear case: a clean break below $1.35 invalidates the demand-zone thesis and puts $1.27 back in play.

Ripple’s RLUSD settlement rail progress adds a fundamental tailwind, but it hasn’t yet translated into sustained price momentum.

LiquidChain’s Presale Draws Attention as XRP’s Breakout Math Gets Harder

A $1.68 breakout on XRP at current market cap still requires enormous capital rotation to move the needle percentage-wise. That’s simply the arithmetic of a large-cap asset, even as the BatchV1_1 upgrade vote plays out and XRP trades near the $1.38 support level.

For traders looking for bigger percentage gains, attention has been shifting toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays, and Dashlink’s broader push into cross-chain liquidity tooling is part of that conversation, alongside projects like LiquidChain ($LIQUID).

LiquidChain is a Layer 3 infrastructure project built to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into one execution environment: a “deploy-once” architecture meant to let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems rather than fragmenting liquidity across chains.

The presale is priced at $0.014953, with $962K raised so far. Core features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, and Verifiable Settlement. As always, DYOR. To weigh exposure, you can research LiquidChain directly.

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