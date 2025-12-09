Robinhood’s 2025 Crypto Milestones: New Tools and Regions

Key Notes

Robinhood expanded its European crypto suite with XRP and Solana futures ETF products.

The introduction of new tools follows a year of record global growth, including MiCA-driven expansion across all EU and EEA markets.

The firm continues its international push as CEO Vlad Tenev confirmed new market entry in Indonesia.

Robinhood is summarizing the year and has shared its key achievements and milestones in 2025.

According to details in the official press release on Dec. 8, the company now offers more than 65 digital assets across the EU, securing one of the broadest regulated crypto suites in the region. Its latest futures ETF additions expand on earlier perpetual futures pairs, which began with Bitcoin BTC $90 480 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $45.15 B and Ether ETH $3 123 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $377.07 B Vol. 24h: $24.14 B before widening to XRP, Solana, Dogecoin DOGE $0.14 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $22.75 B Vol. 24h: $1.14 B , and Sui SUI $1.62 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $6.03 B Vol. 24h: $742.89 M . Eligible customers will access up to 7x leverage, reflecting rising demand for regulated exposure to advanced crypto derivatives on the old continent.

The firm also announced the arrival of Money Market Funds for European users, offering yield on idle balances. Robinhood says these upgrades are part of its 2026 roadmap, which includes developing Robinhood Chain, a Layer-2 blockchain built on Arbitrum.

Top crypto altcoins remained largely muted on Dec. 8, with XRP XRP $2.06 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $124.44 B Vol. 24h: $2.79 B and Solana SOL $133.2 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $74.79 B Vol. 24h: $5.13 B prices consolidating just above key support levels at $2 and $135 respectively, on less than 1% moves in the last 24 hours.

Robinhood’s European Futures Push Follows EU’s Unified Crypto Tax and MiCA Regulation

Robinhood’s venture into European futures markets follows a continent-wide rollout of unified DAC8 (Directive on Administrative Cooperation on tax transparency for crypto-assets) and the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation framework, amid a clamour for diversification and exposure among corporate investors and growing number of cryptocurrency users in Europe.

As part of the change anticipated in the coming year, crypto exchanges serving EU customers will be required to file detailed reports on their users’ activities to the national tax authorities. The data subject to reporting under the official include user bio data, tax identification numbers and on-chain wallet addresses.

Our expansion to Indonesia marks another step toward building the world’s leading global financial ecosystem. Onward and upward. https://t.co/bQNwMMdDCm https://t.co/H1ZvlcsPbB — Vlad Tenev (@vladtenev) December 8, 2025

In a statement published on Dec. 7, 2025, Robinhood confirmed entry into Indonesia as part of its goal to build a global financial ecosystem.

Tenev said the global expansion drive will continue into 2026 as Robinhood integrates its trading products, tokenization efforts, and future Layer-2 network into its unified international platform.

