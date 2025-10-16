Robinhood US Lists CZ-backed ASTER and Tether’s Plasma (XPL) for Trading

Key Notes

CZ-backed dex ASTER reached $3.9B market cap within 30 days, gaining Robinhood listing alongside Coinbase's BNB roadmap addition.

Tether's Plasma attracts $6B in TVL by tokenizing US Treasuries backing the stablecoin giant's $180B supply for institutional settlement.

Robinhood stock falls 12% over five days, mirroring crypto market weakness following last week's record $19B liquidation event.

Leading digital assets trading platform, Robinhood US, has officially listed Binance’s ASTER, Tether’s Plasma (XPL), and Virtuals Protocol (Virtuals) for trading on October 16. The move expands Robinhood’s trading offerings to newly emerged crypto communities.

Robinhood Adds Binance’s ASTER and Tether’s Plasma (XPL) Amid Market Volatility

ASTER, a newly launched BNB Chain-native protocol, has gained rapid traction rallying triple digits to hit peak market capitalization of $3.9 billion in September, less than 30 days post-launch.

Backed by the third largest DeFi ecosystem globally, ASTER serves as a liquidity optimization layer connecting BNB Chain, opBNB, to other cross-chain DeFi markets.

Aster is not a BNB Chain exclusive perp dex. It supports multiple chains natively. It also support hidden orders. Different from other perp dex designs. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 20, 2025

Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has publicly endorsed ASTER, emphasizing its unique design relative to existing decentralized exchanges.

Robinhood’s listing of the Binance-linked token amplifies strategic alignment among key industry stakeholders. The news comes after Coinbase added BNB to its roadmap on Wednesday, in line with its newly updated “Blue Carpet” merit-based listing documentation.

We just rolled out the Blue Carpet for asset issuers. The same free, merit-based process, now with more access and collaboration. https://t.co/upaNDg6KiV — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) October 15, 2025

Tether’s Plasma Emerges as RWA Sector Leader

Similarly, Tether’s Plasma (XPL), also launched in September, has emerged as a front-runner in the Real-World Asset (RWA) sector, attracting $6 billion in total value locked by October 9.

Built to tokenize the US Treasuries and other securities backing Tether’s $180 billion supply in circulation, Plasma enables on-chain settlement and yield distribution for institutional investors.

Robinhood also listed Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUALS), an AI-agent infrastructure network that allows developers and businesses to deploy autonomous digital agents capable of executing smart contracts and managing DeFi portfolios.

Despite the bullish listings, overall sentiment remains cautious. Crypto market volumes fell 22% week-on-week, while Bitcoin’s BTC $107 939 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $83.80 B drop below $109,000 continues to weigh on altcoin momentum.

Robinhood stock slipped 1.9% to $131.5 per share, extending its five-day loss to 12% in correlation with the crypto market, which has remained fragile following a record-setting $19 billion liquidation event last Friday.

