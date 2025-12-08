Robinhood Buys Its Way into Indonesia

Key Notes

Robinhood is acquiring two Indonesian firms.

Indonesia has around 19 million retail investors and 17 million crypto users.

Robinhood’s arrival could shake up both stock and crypto trading in Southeast Asia.

The US-based trading giant Robinhood is officially entering Indonesia after acquiring local brokerage and crypto firms to reshape Southeast Asia’s retail finance scene.

The broker officially announced that it has acquired two local firms: the Buana Capital Sekuritas brokerage and the licensed crypto-trading platform PT Pedagang Aset Kripto.

Robinhood is coming to Indonesia. We're excited to work with the Buana Capital and PT Pedagang Aset Kripto teams to democratize finance for this fast-growing market. Indonesia already has more than 19 million capital market investors and 17 million crypto investors, and we look… — Steve Quirk (@SteveQuirk_) December 8, 2025

The acquisitions give Robinhood immediate regulatory compliance and local infrastructure, which could also help it avoid long regulatory approval delays.

Both deals are expected to close within the first half of 2026, the announcement reads.

After the acquisitions, Robinhood plans to continue serving existing Buana Capital clients with local Indonesian products while gradually rolling out its own offerings, including equities and crypto trading.

Robinhood is a leading brokerage that offers crypto trading for 46 digital assets. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also invested $21 million in October, acquiring 167,489 Robinhood shares.

Indonesia’s Rising Crypto Market

Indonesia is considered one of the largest financial markets in Southeast Asia. Robinhood wrote in the announcement that the SEA-based country has over 19 million retail investors and 17 million crypto users.

According to the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index by Chainalysis, Indonesia is the seventh leading country in terms of crypto adoption.

The strong crypto adoption in SEA has brought multiple industry-leading firms to the country. In August, MEXC cryptocurrency exchange entered Indonesia after becoming a major shareholder in the Indonesia-based Triv exchange.

Binance also acquired a majority stake in Tokocrypto, a leading local exchange, in late 2022. Tokocrypto secured the Physical Crypto Asset Trader in Indonesia in September 2024.

The reason behind the acquisitions of local regulated firms is that it allows foreign platforms to meet Indonesian regulatory requirements more quickly than launching from scratch.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.