Samsung Next Invests in Sony’s Partner Startale Labs to Push Web3 Growth

Samsung Next will be part of the Soneium Spark Incubation Program by Startale Labs and support a community of creators and builders poised to shape the future of Web3.

Samsung Next, the investment arm of South Korean giant Samsung, announced its investment in Startale Labs, which has recently entered into a partnership with Japanese tech giant Sony to build Sony’s blockchain Soneium.

In its official press release, Samsung said that the rise in the digital economy requires moving beyond centralized systems that face security vulnerabilities, transparency issues, as well as barriers to entry for new participants. On the other hand, Samsung sees huge opportunity decentralized Web3 ecosystem that offers an open, secure, and equitable digital infrastructure.

But Samsung said that although these systems address the growing need for trustless transactions, platform interoperability, and digital asset ownership, the challenge remains in making these advanced technologies accessible for widespread adoption.

The Korean tech giant acknowledged the role played by Startale Labs in the adoption of Web3 by offering necessary tolls and infrastructure in building a decentralized future. Their offerings, including the Astar Network, Soneium, and Startale Cloud Services, help simplify the development and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

The solutions built by Startale Labs help eliminate key barriers such as high entry costs, interoperability challenges, and technical complexity. Thus, it would ultimately help in making Web3 technologies more accessible and scalable for both developers and businesses.

Samsung to Be Part of Soneium Spark Incubation Program

Sota Watanabe, the founder of Startale Labs is a prominent figure in Japan’s Web3 landscape for his contributions to the industry and attracting key investments from major corporations. Recently, Startale Labs formed a joint venture with Sony Group to develop Soneium, a blockchain network designed to support the next generation of dApps.

Their involvement is critical to ensuring that Soneium is robust, scalable, and capable of supporting innovative solutions. Speaking on this current partnership with Samsung, Startale Labs noted:

“It’s an honor to share that Samsung Next supports Startale’s commitment to make Web3 more accessible globally. We’ll continue to develop programs and products that drive innovation forward.”

Additionally, Startale Labs is extending its influence through the Soneium Spark Incubation Program. This is a builder-focused initiative aimed at nurturing a community of visionary creators and innovators.

Samsung Next will be part of this Soneium Spark Incubation Program while supporting building a community of creators and builders poised to shape the future of Web3 on the Soneium platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.