Sei Explodes 40%: Is SEI the next SOL?

Key Notes

SEI gained 41% in 24 hours, breaking out of a falling wedge with strong bullish divergence.

Wyoming selected Sei Network as a finalist for the first US state-backed stablecoin, boosting investor confidence.

Fibonacci targets suggest a possible 2x move ahead, with $0.40 and $0.64 as bullish milestones.

Sei SEI $0.28 24h volatility: 37.8% Market cap: $1.55 B Vol. 24h: $925.99 M is turning heads across the crypto world after an explosive 41% gain in just 24 hours, igniting speculation that it may be the next Solana SOL $144.1 24h volatility: 6.1% Market cap: $76.61 B Vol. 24h: $7.18 B .

Amid a broader market gain, SEI has outperformed its rivals, doubling its market cap and price in just one week.

Now ranked as the 50th-largest digital asset, SEI’s momentum is being fueled by technical breakouts, AI ecosystem growth, and a game-changing US stablecoin pilot program as the altcoin broke above the $1.5 billion valuation.

SEI Technical Hint at $1 Target

On the daily chart, SEI broke out of a long-standing falling wedge pattern on June 10th, confirming bullish divergence with a clean retest last week. Since then, seven of the last eight candles have closed green.

RSI currently hovers near an overheated 73.26, hinting at short-term exhaustion, but this level also signals strong bullish momentum. The MACD has flipped positive, with the signal line crossover suggesting trend continuation is likely.

Fibonacci extensions point to potential upside targets at $0.34 (1.618), $0.46 (2.618), and even $0.64 (4.236), giving SEI over 2x room to run from current levels. Meanwhile, nearby support levels at $0.27, $0.25, and a strong floor at $0.20 are expected to hold during any pullbacks.

SEI’s Unprecedented Win

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission recently named Sei Network a finalist for America’s first state-backed stablecoin, an unprecedented win for the project.

Two major AI integrations were unveiled this month, positioning SEI at the heart of the emerging AI-to-AI economy. With its EVM-compatible chain ranking second in active wallets, Sei is rapidly becoming a DeFi heavyweight.

So, is SEI the next SOL? With sustained momentum, strong technical signals, and growing real-world adoption, it just might be.

Snorter Bot ($SNORT) Presale Gains Momentum

While SEI captures headlines, attention is also shifting toward Snorter Bot ($SNORT), a fast-growing Telegram-based crypto trading assistant that combines the energy of meme coins with the functionality of serious crypto tools.

Designed to streamline on-chain trading, Snorter Bot allows users to quickly spot, snipe, and manage tokens directly from within Telegram.

Its first iteration is built around the Solana ecosystem, known for its speed and low fees, with future updates set to include Ethereum ETH $2 418 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $292.02 B Vol. 24h: $28.41 B , BNB Chain BNB $639.0 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $93.25 B Vol. 24h: $800.77 M , and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

$SNORT Utility

The $SNORT token unlocks access to all premium functionalities. With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, Snorter aims to make high-speed DeFi trading accessible to everyone in the meme-coin community.

What makes Snorter stand out is its focus on simplicity and speed. You can create or import a wallet with a single tap, execute protected swaps almost instantly, and access sophisticated tools without navigating complex UIs or settings.

The bot’s Solana-based routing engine offers sub-second execution, front-running protection, and real-time transaction simulation through a private mempool. This allows retail traders to operate with performance levels usually reserved for professionals.

Presale Overview:

Token Price: $0.0961

Funds Raised: $1.2M

Token Symbol: $SNORT

Network: Solana

With its intuitive interface, low fees (starting at 0.85% per trade), and chain-agnostic infrastructure, Snorter aims to establish itself as the most user-friendly and powerful crypto bot in the market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.