Semler Scientific Advances to 14th-Largest Public Bitcoin Holder Following $25 Million Investment

Semler Scientific (SMLR), a healthcare technology firm focused on advancing early diagnosis and treatment of chronic conditions, has expanded its Bitcoin BTC $119 366 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.38 T Vol. 24h: $49.42 B holdings with the purchase of 210 additional BTC.

From July 3 to July 16, the company purchased the additional Bitcoin at an aggregate cost of $25 million, representing an average purchase price of approximately $118,974 per Bitcoin.

At the moment, Semler Scientific has 4,846 BTC in its portfolio, which is worth about $570 million. A regulatory filing indicates that the company funded the additional Bitcoin purchase using proceeds from its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering, which has raised a total of $175 million since April.

Following its recent acquisition, Semler now ranks as the 14th-largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies, surpassing GameStop’s holdings of 4,710 BTC.

Semler revealed a year-to-date Bitcoin Yield of 30.3%, which it emphasizes as a key performance metric for investors. This Bitcoin Yield measures the growth of Bitcoin per share, rather than the income generated from its BTC holdings.

Companies Turning to Bitcoin

Multiple companies are now turning to Bitcoin for different reasons, especially as a means of holding value. Metaplanet, a Japanese company originally specializing in hotel management operations, has transitioned into a Bitcoin treasury firm, adopting BTC as a hedge against inflation in Japan.

On July 7, the company expanded its Bitcoin portfolio with the purchase of 2,205 BTC, boosting its total to 15,555 BTC, estimated to be worth $1.7 billion. This move positions the firm as the fifth-largest publicly held Bitcoin holder.

Bakkt Holdings, a digital assets firm, plans to raise up to $1 billion via a securities offering, with the funds intended to support the growth of its Bitcoin treasury.

In a recent move to strengthen its crypto reserves, European-based The Blockchain Group added 182 Bitcoin to its portfolio, investing roughly $20 million (or €17 million) in the purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.