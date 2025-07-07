Another Monday, Another Massive Bitcoin Purchase for Metaplanet

Key Notes

Metaplanet just acquired another 2,205 BTC as the market sentiment rises.

The crypto market is seeing positive momentum as Bitcoin broke $109,000.

The community is speculating on Strategy’s 13th consecutive Bitcoin purchase.

Metaplanet, a publicly traded Bitcoin BTC $108 468 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $10.00 B treasury company based in Japan, completed its sixth consecutive BTC purchase since June 2.

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, posted on X that the Japanese firm accumulated another 2,205 BTC, worth $238.7 million at an average price of $108,237 per token, on Monday, July 7.

Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/ec7l2JWmb2 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 7, 2025

This brings the total number of Metaplanet’s coins to 15,555 BTC, worth $1.69 billion at the time of reporting.

Gerovich wrote that his company’s average Bitcoin buying price is still below the $100,000 mark. Metaplanet paid an average of $99,307 per coin.

Bitcoin is currently at $109,000.

Metaplanet has now made a 51.9% progress in its 30,000 BTC target for 2025. The Japanese company aims to collect 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

Will Strategy Buy BTC Today?

Strategy, the US-based Bitcoin treasury company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has bought huge amounts of Bitcoin for 12 consecutive weeks since April 14.

Michael Saylor, chairman of Strategy, showed support for Metaplanet’s latest BTC purchase with a reply under Gerovich’s X post.

Now, the crypto community is speculating if Strategy will continue its buying spree for the 13th consecutive week. “What about you Michael?” one user replied to the former CEO of the Bitcoin treasury company.

What about you Michael? — P. I. (@pi1_618) July 7, 2025

Both the Metaplanet purchase and the expectations of another Bitcoin accumulation by Strategy have added to the market-wide positive momentum.

According to a Coinspeaker report, crypto traders and investors have been preparing for another buying frenzy over the weekend.

