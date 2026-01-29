Sentient (SENT) Gains 40% After Upbit Listing Announcement

Key Notes

Sentient (SENT) rose about 40% within a few hours on Jan. 29 after South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, Upbit, confirmed the token’s listing.

At the time of writing, SENT is trading near $0.030, up 13% over the past 24 hours.

The move added roughly $50 million to SENT’s market capitalization over the past two hours, placing the token among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market size.

Upbit recently announced it would list SENT/KRW, SENT/BTC, and SENT/USDT pairs on its Korean won market.

The exchange serves more than 10 million users, giving the token immediate access to one of Asia’s most active retail trading bases.

The exchange said SENT trading would begin at 5:30 PM local time on Jan. 29. All order types other than limit orders were restricted for roughly two hours after launch.

Upbit was not the only South Korean exchange to announce SENT listing. Bithumb, the country’s second largest platform, also revealed plans to list the 149th largest cryptocurrency.

Sentient Aims Deeper Liquidity

Sentient is an open source AI network focused on building decentralized AI systems. The project has raised $85 million from firms such as Founders Fund and Pantera Capital.

Over 65% of the total token supply is reserved for the community. This includes 44% for airdrops and community programs, over 19% for research work, and 2% for a public sale.

In 2025, Sentient announced that it is working on a system called The GRID, designed to link over 100 AI models, agents, and data sources.

SENT entered 2026 with several exchange listings and deeper liquidity. Binance recently listed the token with a seed tag. Interest remained elevated through January, with SENT up 54% over the past seven days.

Sentient Builders manager Panchu said the recent price move is driven by market expectations, not the exchange listing itself.

He added that he does not plan to take profit until Sentient reaches a $5 billion fully diluted value.

GM GM 🌅 Upbit Korea announces @SentientAGI listing on KRW, BTC and USDT markets.

Trading starts at 17:30 KST. And before the listing even goes live…$SENT Price already moved from $0.022 → $0.033. This is pure anticipation. Not the listing pump.

Real markets front-running… pic.twitter.com/SdPxYV6MNZ — Panchu (@Panchu2605) January 29, 2026

According to Panchu, the focus is on long term growth tied to AI agents, open infrastructure, real usage, and community growth.

He said that SENT is still in a “ridiculously early” stage, which means that it could be the next crypto to explode.

Coinbase has also included Sentient on its listing roadmap, with a potential trading launch subject to standard conditions.

