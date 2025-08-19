SharpLink Buys 143K Ethereum for $668M Amid ETH ETF Profit-Taking Wave

Key Notes

Sharplink funded the massive ETH purchase through $537 million in equity offerings during August's rally period.

The company introduced ETH Concentration metric to help investors track exposure per diluted share outstanding.

Recent Ethereum ETF outflows of $255.9 million counteracted institutional buying pressure on ETH price action.

Sharplink Gaming, the second-largest Ethereum BTC $113 235 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $38.71 B treasury investor behind Bitmine, has expanded its holdings with a fresh $667.2 million purchase.

According to the firm’s latest disclosure on Tuesday, Aug. 19, the company acquired 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, raising its total treasury to 740,760 ETH worth $3.1 billion at press time.

NEW: SharpLink acquired 143,593 ETH at ~$4,648, bringing total holdings to 740,760 ETH Key highlights for the week ending Aug 17, 2025: → Raised $537M through ATM and direct offerings

→ Added 143,593 ETH at ~$4,648 avg. price

→ Staking rewards: 1,388 ETH since June 2 launch… pic.twitter.com/GSe6XzSAwW — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 19, 2025

The investment was funded through $537 million raised via at-the-market (ATM) and direct offerings, making Sharplink one of the most aggressive buyers during Ethereum’s August rally.

Since launching its Ethereum accumulation strategy on June 2, the company has also earned 1,388 ETH in staking rewards.

The company also introduced a new transparency metric called “ETH Concentration.” This figure divides Sharplink’s ETH holdings by every 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding, which includes issued common stock along with shares that would be generated if all warrants, options, and restricted units were exercised.

According to the firm, this metric will allow investors to better assess ETH-per-share exposure alongside NAV growth.

At the same time, Sharplink confirmed more than $84 million in cash reserves remain undeployed, hinting at further ETH purchases in the near term. This strategic buildup signals the company’s long-term commitment to Ethereum as both a treasury asset and a staking revenue generator, even as market volatility intensifies.

Ethereum ETF Sell-Offs Weigh Down Price Action

Despite Sharplink’s aggressive accumulation, Ethereum’s price performance has been muted. ETH price declined 3% intraday on Tuesday, sliding to $4,182 and extending its losses to 13% since last week’s peak of $4,831.

While new investors like Sharplink Gaming continue to make purchases, vital market data shows the bullish impact is now being nullified by outflows from other US-based corporate entities.

According to the latest data from Farside Investors, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded back-to-back redemptions of $59 million on Friday and $169 million on Monday.

The recent $255.9 million ETH ETF withdrawals ended a streak of eight consecutive sessions of inflows that had previously netted $3.7 billion and helped fuel Ethereum’s 42% rally earlier this month.

This divergence has blunted the impact of Sharplink’s latest treasury purchases on ETH price action, leaving ETH vulnerable to short-term declines. It remains to be seen if institutional demand persists to absorb sell-side pressure and prevent bears from driving Ethereum below the $4,000 mark as the week unfolds.

Ethereum Momentum Fuels Interest in Token6900

