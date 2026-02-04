ETH ETFs Back with Inflows after 3 Days amid Dip Buys and Transfer Count Surge

Key Notes

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $14.06 million in net inflows on February 3.

ETH has failed to clear the $2,400 resistance area, limiting upside momentum.

Trend Research and Garrett Jin deposited 316,185 ETH into Binance over the past three days.

Ether ETH $2 245 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $271.14 B Vol. 24h: $47.17 B continued to trade flat near $2,200 over the past 24 hours as it sees ETF inflows and large holder activity.

SoSoValue data shows that Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $14.06 million in net inflows on Feb. 3 after recent outflows. This comes despite net withdrawals from Bitcoin funds and suggests selective demand for Ether.

On Feb. 3, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $272 million in net outflows, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $149 million in net outflows. In contrast, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $14.06 million in net inflows, while Solana spot ETFs saw $1.24 million in net inflows and XRP spot ETFs… pic.twitter.com/tNT1sk4UMP — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 4, 2026

Moreover, on chain data suggests renewed dip buying from large holders. Lookonchain reported that three wallets, dormant for roughly four years and likely linked to the same entity, spent about $13.1 million to acquire 5,970 ETH at $2,195.

Three wallets that had been dormant for 4 years (likely controlled by the same entity) bought the dip 8 hours ago, spending $13.1M to buy 5,970 $ETH at an average price of $2,195.https://t.co/CvSmpY3LlNhttps://t.co/j03Sj6Q6V2https://t.co/IkLxZ9LaTc pic.twitter.com/dXJjxkudhl — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 4, 2026

Despite these inflows, ETH has struggled to break out of its $2,400 resistance zone for any meaning rally.

$ETH held above the $2,000 support zone yesterday. For any recovery rally, Ethereum needs to break above the $2,400 level. pic.twitter.com/6rA6mtWsHm — Ted (@TedPillows) February 4, 2026

Ethereum Transfer Spike Raises Concerns

Ethereum’s total transfer count, smoothed by a 14 day simple moving average, climbed to 1.17 million on Jan. 29, CryptoQuant data shows.

Ethereum has seen this level of network activity only twice before in its history. In January 2018, a similar surge came during the cycle top before a prolonged ETH price drop. In May 2021, it again coincided with a sharp market selloff.

Analysts note that such spikes tend to appear during periods of heavy trading activity near local price extremes. This pattern suggests high risk, as funds may be moving to exchanges for selling or repositioning.

Holders See High Unrealized Losses

Ether’s recent slide has increased unrealized losses among large holders. Some institutional players have already started reducing exposure as BitMine’s paper losses are nearing $7 billion.

Trend Research and Garrett Jin have continued selling ETH to repay loans and limit liquidation risk. Over the past three days, they deposited a combined 316,185 ETH, worth about $738 million, into Binance.

As the market keeps dumping, Trend Research and Garrett Jin continue selling $ETH to repay loans and avoid liquidation. Over the past 3 days, they've deposited a total of 316,185 $ETH($738M) into #Binance to sell.https://t.co/e2L0pYGex3https://t.co/LyveMqUKoj pic.twitter.com/8LI3Nwt1kT — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) February 4, 2026

As bearish signals emerge, Ether’s short side activity has also increased. A smart trader, who recently earned about $7.2 million from short positions, opened new 20x shorts on 21,838 ETH valued near $49.3 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.