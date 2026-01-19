Key Notes

SHIB burn rate surged by 3,904.47% in 24 hours.

A total of 410,754,214,607,594 SHIB has been removed from the total initial supply.

SHIB price is not responding positively to this supply shock, as it trades at $0.000007859.

Canine-themed memecoin Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000008 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $4.62 B Vol. 24h: $148.17 M has seen its token burn rate skyrocket by 3,904.47% over the last 24 hours. According to Shibburn, the dedicated burn tracker for the digital asset, this massive burn rate is equivalent to the permanent disappearance of a total of 29,998,516 SHIB. Analysts and market watchers expect this momentum to trigger an uptick for SHIB price.

Shiba Inu Price Fails to Respond to Burn

Within the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has experienced a 6% decline in market value, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As a result, the memecoin is currently trading at $0.000007859, an unexpected price level after the weekend crash. A supply shock is often perceived as a mechanism that pumps the token price, following the principle of supply and demand.

Reduced supply with increased demand should translate into upscale prices, but not in the case of SHIB. Its latest 3,904.47% surge in burn rate cleared out almost 30 million Shiba Inu.

Also, it increased the total number of burnt SHIB from the initial supply to 410,754,214,607,594. Consequently, the ecosystem has 585,407,401,755,234 SHIB in circulation, while another 3,838,383,637,171 SHIB remains staked.

A week ago, market analysts saw potential for the memecoin to hit $0.00000870 after stabilizing above the $0.00000810 zone. Insights gathered from TKResearch Trading showed that whales were controlling SHIB’s exchange liquidity. Exchanges recorded a net outflow of 80 trillion SHIB, with exchange balances declining from 370.3 trillion to 290.3 trillion.

These analysts are still anticipating that an incoming price increase clears the path to the 200-day EMA at $0.00001054.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.