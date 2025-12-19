Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 3,915,071% as Altcoins See Rebound

Key Notes

On December 19, Shibburn data shows that the SHIB burn rate spiked by 3,915,071.74%.

This led to the removal of 21,611,748 SHIB from the ecosystem.

SHIB price is 1.5% down, failing to complement the mild supply shock.

In an unexpected twist, Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000007 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $4.35 B Vol. 24h: $220.65 M has recorded a massive spike in burn rate within the last 24 hours. According to Shibburn, the dedicated burn tracker for the memecoin, a 3915071.74% surge in SHIB burn rate has been recorded. This is equivalent to the permanent removal of 21,611,748 SHIB from the ecosystem.

What Next for SHIB Price?

With a burn rate of this magnitude, Shiba Inu has mildly reduced its circulating supply and provided an avenue for a potential price rebound.

So far, it has destroyed a total of 410,753,929,644,556 SHIB from the initial supply of the token. This leaves the ecosystem with about 585,277,528,786,334 SHIB in circulation.

However, the price of the token has not shown as much rebound from the supply shock. In other words, the current outlook of SHIB does not complement the burn, nor does it follow the principle of reduced supply and price.

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000007377. This price level follows a 1.5% drawdown within the last 24 hours.

It is worth noting that the Shiba Inu ecosystem has seen several events, including the recent altcoin rebound, that could catalyze a price uptick but failed to respond accordingly. About a week ago, it witnessed a sharp surge in whale activity, with on-chain data showing that over 1 trillion SHIB tokens moved to exchanges within 24 hours.

Even the incident with the Shibarium exploit was not strong enough to discourage these investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.