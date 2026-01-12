Shiba Inu Price Prediction: $1 Billion Could Be Added Next Week – But Only If This Rare Pattern Holds

The 23-day simple moving average is about to cross above the 50-day SMA, a setup that marks early trend reversals when price holds structure.

SHIB trades near $0.00000870 after stabilizing above the $0.00000810 zone. The last time a similar setup appeared was in October, when SHIB rallied strongly shortly after.

Meanwhile, as per TKResearch Trading, whales are controlling SHIB’s exchange liquidity.

As per data, since December 5, exchanges have recorded a net outflow of 80 trillion SHIB, with exchange balances declining from 370.3 trillion to 290.3 trillion.

This generally means that SHIB traders prefer to hold onto their coins, rather than send them to exchanges to sell.

SHIB Price Analysis: Heavy Upside Potential Incoming

The chart below shows a clean descending channel from the 2024 highs.

Ths SHIB price is now very close to the lower boundary while momentum indicators flatten.

Several red candles have been printed, but none broke the support base.

As long as $0.00000810 holds, the structure stays intact. A daily close below it invalidates the setup and opens the possibility of a pullback toward the green demand zone near $0.00000660.

On the other hand, $0.00000900 is the final ceiling. A break above it clears the path to the 200-day EMA at $0.00001054, roughly 22% above the current price.

New Meme Coin Presale Is Creating a Community to Share Trading Setups and Early Opportunities

While Shiba Inu is showing signs of life, the meme coin landscape has moved on, and the next big breakout is unlikely to come from the old names.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a new presale that has already raised over $4.45 million, with a clear focus on building real utility through its community.

This isn’t a meme coin built on hype alone.

Maxi is creating a space for traders to share setups, strategies, and early opportunities, with engagement and rewards at the center.

25% of the presale funds are being allocated to grow this ecosystem, supporting weekly tournaments, community-driven activities, and trader-focused tools.

With momentum building and a clear plan in place, Maxi Doge is shaping up to be one of the most compelling meme coin presales of the cycle.

Maxi has also introduced staking for early backers of the project, one of the easiest ways to earn on the $MAXI you have purchased.

To buy $MAXI, head over to the official Maxi Doge website and connect any compatible wallet, such as Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or a bank card to make your $MAXI purchase in seconds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.