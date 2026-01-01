Key Notes

Over 173 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned in the past 24 hours.

SHIB price was trading near late-2023 support after a steep decline.

Oversold signals hint at a possible relief bounce as the market focuses on Maxi Doge.

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000007 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $4.24 B Vol. 24h: $103.69 M burn rate surged sharply in the last 24 hours, pushing SHIB into focus after months of steady price decline. Burn data and price charts now show signs that selling pressure may be slowing, even as the token trades near levels last seen in late 2023.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes as Millions of Tokens Leave Circulation

Fresh data from Shiburn shows the Shiba Inu burn rate jumped by more than 10,500% in one day. Over 173 million SHIB tokens were sent to a burn address, making them permanently inaccessible. This single transfer caused the sudden spike seen in the daily burn figures.

Since launch, more than 410 trillion SHIB have been burned. This has reduced the original supply of nearly one quadrillion tokens. The current total supply now sits near 589 trillion SHIB, while the circulating supply is slightly lower at about 585 trillion. Around four trillion tokens remain locked in staking contracts.

Despite the surge in burn rate, Shiba Inu price has not reacted strongly yet. The token is trading near $0.000007 and has lost roughly 85% from its 2024 high. Market cap remains above $4 billion, while daily trading volume is still above $100 million, showing that traders have not fully stepped away.

It is worth noting that token burns are designed to reduce supply over time. While short-term price moves are never guaranteed, steady burns are often viewed as supportive during weak market phases.

