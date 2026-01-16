Bitcoin Stalls Near $96K as ETF Inflows Fail to Boost Momentum

Key Notes

Bitcoin price has stalled around $96,000 and $97,000 in the last couple of weeks.

Ecoinometrics says that short-term demand supports price, but it has failed to repair the broader demand trend.

Institutional investors are expected to contribute towards improving Bitcoin price.

Ecoinometrics shared a post on X highlighting the reasons behind Bitcoin’s sluggish price growth over the past few months BTC $94 808 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $1.89 T Vol. 24h: $46.76 B .

The financial analytics platform acknowledged that the broader crypto market saw a slight bounce these last few days. It also pointed out that short-term demand supports price, although it has failed to repair the broader demand trend.

Bitcoin ETF Flows Experience Drawdown

In the Ecoinometrics post, the core analysis centers on Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) flows, noting recent $1.7 billion inflows.

This was recorded over three days in mid-January 2026 and barely dented the deep cumulative drawdown from the 2025 peaks.

A shared chart showed that the net flows dropped from $18 billion to under $10 billion.

This is why Bitcoin keeps stalling near the same levels. Short-term demand supports price, but it hasn’t repaired the broader demand trend yet. Follow @ecoinometrics for more data-driven insights on Bitcoin and macro. — ecoinometrics (@ecoinometrics) January 16, 2026

Amid this movement, Bitcoin’s price has improved, moving from under $90,000 to trade at around $96,000 and $97,000. At the time of writing, BTC’s price is currently trading at $95,404.88, with a 1.4% dip over the last 24 hours.

This indicates that Bitcoin hasn’t yet achieved a meaningful rebound. Ecoinometrics noted that a few good days of inflows aren’t enough to offset outflows. It will take several strong weeks to make a significant impact.

“We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly: a short burst of ETF inflows, a quick price bounce, and then momentum fades,” Ecoinometrics explained.

Current demand isn’t strong enough to shift the ongoing trend. This outlook is linked to cumulative ETF flows, which remain in a deep drawdown.

Inflows will need to cluster over several weeks before rallies can meaningfully stabilize prices.

Crypto treasury firms, including Strategy and Twenty One Capital, have increased their demand for Bitcoin in recent times.

However, broader support from both retail and institutional investors is needed before Bitcoin can begin a sustained uptrend.

