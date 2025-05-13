Key Notes

SHIB burned over 28 million tokens in 24 hours as its burn rate saw a 6,519% spike.

Despite deflationary activity, SHIB price fell nearly 8% to $0.00001532.

A breakout above $0.000017 could push the meme coin to $0.0000224.

Leading meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000014 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $8.04 B Vol. 24h: $173.43 M has witnessed a major surge in its token burn rate as part of its ongoing deflationary push.

According to data from Shibburn, SHIB’s burn rate spiked by 6,519% on May 13, leading to over 28 million tokens being permanently removed from circulation within 24 hours.

This jump in burn rate marks continuous effort from the SHIB team to create long-term scarcity and utility by reducing its circulating supply. As of now, more than 410.7 trillion SHIB tokens have been burned from the initial supply.

Data suggests that the current circulating supply stands at roughly 584.4 trillion tokens, while the total supply is 589.25 trillion. SHIB’s 24-hour trading volume has also surged over 30%, signaling increased activity and interest.

SHIB Price Outlook

Despite a major uptick in burn rate, SHIB’s price dropped nearly 8% in the past day, trading at $0.00001532. The meme coin’s market cap also saw a slight decline to $9.05 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

On the daily SHIB price chart, the Bollinger Bands are widening, with price retracing after touching the upper band, which is often a sign of overbought conditions. The middle band (20-day SMA) sits at $0.00001402, acting as key short-term support.

Meanwhile, the RSI is around 63, down from above 80 a few days ago, indicating cooling bullish momentum. If the indicator drops further, traders could witness a bearish reversal. For bullish continuation, SHIB must hold support at $0.00001400.

Crypto investor CW noted that SHIB must overcome the key resistance level at $0.000017 to move higher. According to him, if SHIB breaks past this sell wall, the next major resistance lies at $0.0000224, which could lead to further bullish action.

$SHIB is trying to break through the sell wall. If it breaks through the current sell wall, the next one is $0.0000224. pic.twitter.com/pg7EwRD8uo — CW (@CW8900) May 12, 2025

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥Subbd: Reimagining Content Subscriptions with AI

While SHIB is battling market volatility, Subbd is quickly gaining traction in the subscription economy. The project aims to disrupt the $85 billion subscription-based content market by introducing AI-driven, tokenized experiences for fans and creators alike.

Subbd gives users exclusive access to content and custom requests, while creators benefit from AI automation tools that simplify management and maximize earnings.

About SUBBD: Use Case and Its Tokenomics

Subbd is a Web3 ecosystem that integrates AI technology to streamline content creation, management, and monetization through tokenized content. It offers benefits like premium content access, AI service payments, staking rewards, and exclusive access.

The platform’s native token SUBBD is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It powers seamless payments, exclusive content access, and AI-driven creator utilities.

Users can stake SUBBD tokens to get closer to creators through exclusive livestreams, behind-the-scenes content, in-house premium drops, and staking rewards. Notably, users can withdraw tokens seven days after presale claiming starts.

Notably, the platform has already raised $382,495 out of a $598,731 target.

Current presale stats:

Current price: $0.0554

Amount raised so far: $382,495

Ticker: SUBBD

Chain: Ethereum

There are just two days left before the team raises SUBBD value. For those eyeing high staking yields and looking to invest in a project that’s introducing AI in the subscription-based market, Subbd should be on their watchlist.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.