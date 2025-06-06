SHIB Price Drops 5% as Dormant Whale Takes Profit, What’s Next for Shiba Inu?

Key Notes

SHIB dropped to $0.000012 support zone, losing 4.5% value in the past day.

A major whale exited after three years, moving 100.45 billion SHIB to Binance.

The whale’s realized gains were $311K, which is well below its peak $2.7 million unrealized profit.

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $7.27 B Vol. 24h: $261.41 M , one of the top meme coins, has slipped to a crucial support zone of $0.000012 after losing over 4.5% in the past 24 hours.

This price drop comes as a major SHIB whale cashed out its holdings after three years of dormancy. Lookonchain reports that wallet 0x6E45 transferred 100.45 billion SHIB worth around $1.21 million to Binance.

Whale 0x6E45 deposited 100.45B $SHIB($1.21M) into #Binance 6 hours ago after being dormant for 3 years, making a profit of ~$311K(the profit exceeded $2.7M at the peak).https://t.co/CmYdXUqAbf pic.twitter.com/JzfYWqdPCa — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 6, 2025

The whale made a realized profit of around $311,000 on this sale. Notably, its unrealized gains once peaked above $2.7 million.

The sharp decline comes amid a broader market downturn, which saw meme coins collectively shedding 5.5% from their total market value in the past day. SHIB’s market cap alone fell by more than $300 million during the same period.

SHIB Price Outlook

Despite the recent crypto market rally, which saw Bitcoin touch a new all-time high of $112,000, SHIB has lagged in performance. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that SHIB is down around 5% over the past month and a staggering 51% over the past year.

On the daily chart, SHIB is currently hugging the lower Bollinger Band, suggesting oversold conditions and the possibility of a short-term bounce. However, the bands are still widening slightly, signaling continued volatility.

SHIB price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: TradingView

The RSI is sitting at 36.6, also confirming SHIB to be nearing oversold territory. A further drop in RSI reading would strongly suggest a reversal, but until then, the trend remains vulnerable to further downside.

A breakdown below the $0.000012 support level could lead to $0.0000105 or even $0.000009. Popular crypto trader Crypto Chiefs stated that if SHIB holds above this level and sees a medium-term reversal, the immediate liquidity target will be $0.000016.

$SHIB in a must hold zone here. If we hold & see a medium term reversal, I will be using these red lines as liquidity level targets. pic.twitter.com/QAoUIoCTaf — Crypto Chiefs (@cryptochiefss) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows a bearish crossover with the MACD line slightly below the signal line. The histogram bars are growing red, suggesting a continuation of the current downtrend unless strong bullish volume enters the market.

SHIB price chart with MACD | Source: TradingView

