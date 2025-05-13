Key Notes

A truncated XRP and Ethereum long trade gave a whale over $7.5 million in profit.

Market uncertainty has forced some bullish whales to rethink their positions.

Best Wallet remains in the spotlight as one of the emerging presales to watch.

A current market report shows that a well-known whale has recently closed massive long positions in Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B and XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B . This happened shortly after a notable pullback in the digital asset market. According to blockchain tracking service Lookonchain, the decision to exit these positions resulted in a combined profit of approximately $7.5 million.

Whale Locks in $7.5 Million Profit on XRP and Ethereum

According to the tracking platform, the move came shortly after the whale had taken bold long positions on both ETH and XRP. The Ethereum long was opened at the early stages of its recent rally, which allowed the trader to sit on more than $10 million in unrealized gains at one point.

Similarly, an aggressive 2x long on XRP was opened eight hours before it started to rally. That position was worth nearly $12 million and had reached an unrealized profit of around $261,000.

Due to the market pullback, this whale has closed $ETH and $XRP long positions, locking in a profit of ~$7.5M. He's still holding a $15.4M long on $SOL, currently down $560K.https://t.co/VCde0KlT1Dhttps://t.co/K3QnpVS15l pic.twitter.com/Ob75lWB1ue — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 13, 2025

However, both trades were abruptly closed as market conditions shifted. Lookonchain said the whale chose to exit these positions and secure roughly $7.5 million in realized profits. After a sudden pullback hit the crypto market, the whale decided to close the trades.

This move shows that big players are cautious and quick to respond to market shifts. Since May 2025, both Ethereum and XRP have seen strong performances. Ethereum recently flipped Coca-Cola, Alibaba, and Hermès in market capitalization.

Likewise, Coinspeaker noted earlier that XRP is roaring back into the spotlight, surging past $2.60 after a whale moves $782 million worth of XRP.

However, the shift in market direction led the whale to secure profits instead of risking a drop.

Still Holding a Major Long Position

While the ETH and XRP trades have been closed, the whale has chosen to maintain a long position on Solana (SOL). That trade stands at $15.4 million, though it currently faces a loss of about $560,000.

This suggests the whale is still willing to stay in certain positions despite volatility, possibly due to confidence in SOL’s longer-term performance. It also shows a shift in risk appetite, with selective exposure rather than a wide net across multiple assets.

After a short-term breakout, XRP has recently made headlines, temporarily moving into the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. That rally appeared to decouple from the broader market before losing momentum.

Meanwhile, external developments, including a recent US-China trade deal, have impacted market sentiment across the board. That deal has lifted traditional markets and is temporarily impacting alternative assets like Bitcoin and gold.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🚀 Best Wallet Presale Gains Momentum

While whales are investing big money in major cryptocurrencies, Best Wallet ($BEST) is building momentum. The project has raised $12 million via its ongoing presale, with its planned token airdrop ending on May 15.

Why Best Wallet Presale Is a Good Option for You

Best Wallet is a non-custodial wallet with very positive early reviews. It supports multiple wallets and chains, which appeals to traders looking for flexibility. Its token $BEST is designed to offer up to 124% APY for staking, though this can change based on usage.

Presale Stats:

Total amount raised so far : $12,183,106.23

: $12,183,106.23 Current price : $0.025015

: $0.025015 Total staked : 219703447 BEST

: 219703447 BEST Current rewards: 101.21 tokens per Ethereum block

While established coins like XRP and Ethereum might have maxed out on their short-term potential, BEST has maximum potential to unlock. Investors looking to gain exposure to Best Wallet can still join the presale using a card or crypto through the project’s website.

Best Wallet was recently featured by Messari as one of the top noncustodial wallets, boosting its reputation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.